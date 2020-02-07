Global Market for Soft Magnetic Materials: Patent Analysis with Patent Overview, Patent Trends, R&D and Market Development

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Magnetic Materials: Applications and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study reviews soft magnetic materials technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes the technologies into the following segments:

Powdered iron cores.

Soft ferrites.

Soft iron.

Iron-phosphorous alloys.

Iron-silicon alloys/electrical steel.

Iron-nickel alloys.

Iron-cobalt alloys.

Amorphous nanocrystalline alloys.

The following soft magnet applications are also considered in the study, with market breakdowns for each by region and select countries:

Industrial transformers.

High-frequency power conversion for industry.

Solenoids and actuators.

Industrial and automotive electric motors.

Consumer product electric motors.

Consumer electronics.

Telecommunications.

Medical applications.

The Report Includes:

79 tables

A descriptive study and analysis of the global markets for soft magnetic materials

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Quantification of the market potential for soft magnetic materials by material type, application, end use industry, and geographical region

Emphasis on the industry driven underlying markets, government regulations, technology updates along with recent advancements within the segment

Exclusive chapter on market and industry drivers and structure encompassing supply chain analysis, industry organizations and support systems, market drivers & impediments, and regional considerations for the industry

Patent analysis covering patent overview, patent trends, and R&D and market development

Company profiles of manufacturers, suppliers, and supply chain participants of soft magnetic materials. Major players included Denso Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Sigma-Aldrich and Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Summary and Highlights



3. Market and Technology Background



4. Global Market Summary

5. Market Breakdown by Technology

6. Market Breakdown by Application

7. Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

8. Patent Review/New Developments

9. Company Profiles



ACAL BFI

AMES

Amogreentech

Anhui Astromagnet Co., Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Bomantec

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Daido Steel Co.

Denso Corp.

Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc.

Ferroxcube International Holding

FJ Industries

Fluxtrol Inc.

GKN Plc

GKN Sinter Metals Inc.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Hoganas Ab

Horizon Technology

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Laird Technologies Inc.

Magnetics

Mate Co., Ltd.

Melta

Micrometals Inc.

Mk Magnetics Inc.

MMG Canada Ltd.

Nicofe Materials

Powder Metal Group

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Schunk Sinter Metals

SG Technologies Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich

Sintex A/S

Steward Advanced Materials Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Kk

TDK Corp.

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Vacuumschmelze Gmbh & Co. Kg

