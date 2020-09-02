Global Market Outlook for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) 2020-2029 and the Impact of COVID-19
Sep 02, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Methacrylate (MMA): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world methyl methacrylate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for methyl methacrylate.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of methyl methacrylate
- It describes the current situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data showing methyl methacrylate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on methyl methacrylate manufacturers and distributors
- Regional market overviews covers the following: production of methyl methacrylate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Methyl methacrylate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
COVID-19 IMPACT ESTIMATION
- As uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised
- The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are provided in the report
- The report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1. INTRODUCTION: METHYL METHACRYLATE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. METHYL METHACRYLATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. METHYL METHACRYLATE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World methyl methacrylate capacity
3.2. World methyl methacrylate production
3.3. Methyl methacrylate consumption
3.4. Methyl methacrylate global trade
3.5. Methyl methacrylate prices in the world market
4. METHYL METHACRYLATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
4.1. Methyl methacrylate European market analysis
4.2. Methyl methacrylate Asia Pacific market analysis
4.3. Methyl methacrylate North American market analysis
4.4. Methyl methacrylate Latin American market analysis
5. METHYL METHACRYLATE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Methyl methacrylate capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Methyl methacrylate consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Methyl methacrylate market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE METHYL METHACRYLATE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. METHYL METHACRYLATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. METHYL METHACRYLATE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iofu8v
