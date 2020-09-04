Global Market Outlook for the Gasification Market to 2027: The Impact of COVID-19 on Production and the Buy Side
Sep 04, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gasification - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gasification estimated at 176.9 Thousand MW in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 349.3 Thousand MW by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at 47.8 Thousand MW, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR
The Gasification market in the U. S. is estimated at 47.8 Thousand MW in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 74.3 Thousand MW by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Air Liquide SA
- General Electric Company
- KBR, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- Siemens AG
- ThyssenKrupp AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Gasification Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Gasification: Market Overview
- Gasification Industry in a Nutshell
- Waste to Energy Gasification
- China - The Fastest Growing Market
- Use of Carbon Drive Shafts to Boost the Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Gasification Trends
- Biomass Gasification
- Gasification - An Overview
- Gasification Based Waste-to-Energy
- Coal Gasification Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 38
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ql3kvk
