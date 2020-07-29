Global Market Outlook for the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market to 2027 - CRISPR Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2019

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market by Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense), Product & Service, Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development), End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising government funding and increase in the number of genomic projects, especially in the area of rare diseases, and a growing application horizon are all expected to drive the growth of the genome editing/genome engineering market.



Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rise in government funding, growth in the number of genomics projects, high prevalence of infectious diseases & cancer, technological advancements, increasing production of genetically modified crops, and growing application areas of genomics. However, the high cost of genomic equipment will restrain the growth of this market.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, antisense, and other technologies. CRISPR accounted for the largest share of the genome editing/genome engineering market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ease of use associated with the CRISPR technology and its ability to multiplex.



By end-user, the genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and academic & government research institutes. The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the genome editing/genome engineering market in 2019. This is due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, which is driving research in the pharma sector for drug development.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, the rising number of genomic projects, and the presence of a genetically diverse population have supported the region's high growth rate.





