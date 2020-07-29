Global Market Outlook for the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market to 2027 - CRISPR Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2019
Jul 29, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market by Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense), Product & Service, Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development), End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rising government funding and increase in the number of genomic projects, especially in the area of rare diseases, and a growing application horizon are all expected to drive the growth of the genome editing/genome engineering market.
Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rise in government funding, growth in the number of genomics projects, high prevalence of infectious diseases & cancer, technological advancements, increasing production of genetically modified crops, and growing application areas of genomics. However, the high cost of genomic equipment will restrain the growth of this market.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, antisense, and other technologies. CRISPR accounted for the largest share of the genome editing/genome engineering market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ease of use associated with the CRISPR technology and its ability to multiplex.
By end-user, the genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and academic & government research institutes. The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the genome editing/genome engineering market in 2019. This is due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, which is driving research in the pharma sector for drug development.
The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, the rising number of genomic projects, and the presence of a genetically diverse population have supported the region's high growth rate.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics: Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market
6 Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 CRISPR
6.3 Talen
6.4 ZFN
6.5 Antisense
6.6 Other Technologies
7 Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cell Line Engineering
7.3 Genetic Engineering
7.4 Diagnostic Applications
7.5 Drug Discovery & Development
7.6 Other Applications
8 Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, by Product & Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Reagents & Consumables
8.3 Software & Systems
8.4 Services
9 Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
9.3 Biotechnology Companies
10 Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Market Evaluation Framework
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.4.1 Visionary Leaders
11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.4.3 Innovators
11.4.4 Emerging Companies
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Key Product Launches
11.5.2 Key Partnerships & Collaborations
11.5.3 Key Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
Business Overview, Products and Services Offered, Recent Developments, the Author's View
12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.2 Merck
12.3 Horizon Discovery
12.4 Genscript
12.5 Sangamo Therapeutics
12.6 Lonza
12.7 Editas Medicine
12.8 CRISPR Therapeutics
12.9 Eurofins Scientific
12.10 Precision Biosciences
12.11 Oxford Genetics
12.12 Intellia Therapeutics
12.13 Synthego
12.14 Vigene Biosciences
12.15 Epigenie
12.16 Integrated DNA Technologies
12.17 New England Biolabs
12.18 Origene Technologies
12.19 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals
12.20 Creative Biogene
