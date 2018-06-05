Global Market Study on Cycling Power Meter: Tourism Industry to Stage New Opportunities Owing to Rise in Demand for Different Bicycle Types

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cycling Power Meter Market



The global industry is currently witnessing a period of stabilization as steady sales continue to sustain growth for suppliers and OEMs.However, an industry that is undergoing one of the biggest transformation, the future truly looks uncertain.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05429843



The auto industry has always remained fiercely competitive, with US, German, and Japanese OEMs relying on incremental upgrades to consolidate their position.However, as electric vehicles and driverless cars become a reality, traditional players are staring at a future they aren't entirely familiar with.



The next five years in this industry paint a picture of collaboration and competition with the Silicon Valley.



This research report has a specific market study scope. It is a combination of research on cycle market and its component, i.e. cycling power meter market. The analysis includes an evaluation of cycling power meters' demand in the global market and the factors influencing it. There is a brief overview of factors increasing bicycle's demand and in turn cycling power meter's demand.



Research Methodology



PMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections.The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model.



We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts.To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field.



The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any.In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain.



Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.



Data Collection



PMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner.After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments.



Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.



Data Validation



In this phase, PMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.



Data Analysis and Projection



Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.



For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases.While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies.



In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.



Standard Report Structure



Executive Summary

Market Definition

Macro-economic analysis

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Forecast Factors

Segmental Analysis and Forecast

Regional Analysis

Competition Analysis

Target Audience



Production Companies

Suppliers

Channel Partners

Marketing Authorities

Subject Matter Experts

Research Institutions

Financial Institutions

Market Consultants

Government Authorities



Market Taxonomy



By Mount Type

Hub Based

Bottom Bracket Based

Chaining Based

Pedal Based

Crank Arm Based



By Bicycle Type

Sports Bicycle

Road Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle



By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC

MEA



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05429843



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-market-study-on-cycling-power-meter-tourism-industry-to-stage-new-opportunities-owing-to-rise-in-demand-for-different-bicycle-types-300660319.html