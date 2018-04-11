Global Market Study on Off-Street Parking Management Systems: Middle East & Africa Regional Market Expected to Register Steady Rise in Y-o-Y Growth Rates During 2017 - 2025

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research offers four-year trend analysis for 2012 to 2016 and eight-year forecast for off-street parking management system market between 2017 and 2025. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa which influence the current nature and future status of the off-street parking management system market over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376105



Report Description

This research report provides detailed analysis of off-street parking management system market and offers insights on the various factors driving popularity of these systems.The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.



The report segregates the market based on global off-street parking management system market is categorized by SCS, by Solution, by End User and by Region.



The report starts with an overview of the global off-street parking management system market in terms of value.In addition, this section includes analysis of factors, opportunity analysis and technology trends which are influencing the off-street parking management system market.



Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model and PMR analysis and recommendation is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.



A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for off-street parking management system across the different regions.The section provides a detailed analysis covering key drivers, restraints and trends and key regulations in the region.



This section also highlights market presence (intensity map) for key representative market participants.



The next section highlights detailed analysis on off-street parking management system market across various countries in the region.It provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the off-street parking management system including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market.



This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region.



Research Methodology

This report evaluates historical trends, present scenario and the growth prospects of the off-street parking management system market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2025. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.



To calculate global off-street parking management system market size, we have considered country wise adoption rate of off-street parking management system across different verticals.



The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market.In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the off-street parking management system market will develop in the future.



Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on adoption trends. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.



Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in off-street parking management system portfolio and key differentiators.This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in off-street parking management system value chain and the potential players for the same.



Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the off-street parking management system market space.



Market Taxonomy



By SCS

Parking Software

On Premise

Cloud- based

System Devices

Entry/Exit Terminals

Hands- Free/connected

Stand Alone

Card Readers

Validation Solution

Desktop Validation Unit

Web Based Electronic Validations

I- Based Validation Unit

Pay on Foot Stations

Automatic Pay Stations

Credit Card/ Cash

LPR System

Others



Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment And Customization

Maintenance and support



By Solutions

Access control

Parking fee and revenue management

Parking reservation management

Valet parking management

Parking guidance and slot management

Others



By End-user

Government and municipalities

Airports

Healthcare

Corporate and commercial parks

Commercial Institutions

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376105



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-market-study-on-off-street-parking-management-systems-middle-east--africa-regional-market-expected-to-register-steady-rise-in-y-o-y-growth-rates-during-2017---2025-300628085.html