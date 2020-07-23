Global Market Trajectory & Analytics for Bowling Center Sector - How the COVID-19 Pandemic has Impacted Production and Buy Side for 2020 and 2021

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bowling Centers estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The Bowling Centers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.



Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others

Bowl America, Inc.

Bowlero Corp, AMF Bowling Centers Inc.

Hollywood Bowl Group

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Ten Entertainment Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Bowling Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



