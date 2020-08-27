Global Market Trajectory & Analytics for the Food Service Disposables Industry to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Service Disposables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Service Disposables estimated at US$54.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$27.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cups & Glasses segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Food Service Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Trays & Containers Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Trays & Containers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Anchor Packaging, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Dart Container Corporation

Dopla S.p.A.

Georgia Pacific LLC

Gold Plast SpA

Huhtamaki Oyj

New WinCup Holdings, Inc.

Pactiv LLC



Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Food Service Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



