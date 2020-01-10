Global Markets for Agrochemicals, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Revenue Outlook, Opportunity Assessment, Patent Analysis, Competitive Activity, Leading Player Profiles
The global agrochemical market should reach $266 billion by 2021 from $213.2 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 4.5%.
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global agrochemical market by product type and regional geographic markets. It covers the major categories of agrochemicals used for crop protection across the globe. The evolving trends and ongoing research and developments in the field of agrochemical developments have been studied in detail. The report analyses the active ingredients used in the market and not the formulations.
This study highlights the emergence of genetically modified crops, the importance of crop protection, and the pros and cons of pesticide use. Special importance has been given to key market developments such as collaborative activities, important acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic agreements between top players.
An analysis of the key drivers and factors either affecting or influencing the growth of this market is also included in this report. The analysis also includes the current and projected markets for agrochemicals across geographic regions while considering different parameters (e.g., government regulations, climatic conditions, and crop production).
The report includes:
- Detailed overview and industry analysis of the global agrochemicals market
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- The latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in pipeline with SWOT analyses
- Discussion of major factors, advancements in agriculture technologies, regional trade analysis, and changing regulatory dynamics that influence the demand of this evolving market
- Tracking and analyses of partnerships, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisition details between major stakeholders
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and understand future applications in these segments
- A relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including American Vanguard Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Nufarm Ltd., Potash Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co., and Yara International ASA
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Agrochemical Market Overview
- Introduction
- Agrochemical Classification
- Fertilizers
- Fertilizer Classification
- Pesticides
- Pesticide Classification
- Impact of Agrochemicals on Human Health
- Effects of Agrochemicals on Animals, Plants and Other Organisms
- Birds
- Bees
- Butterflies
- Soil Microorganisms
- Fish and Wildlife
- Plants and Phototoxicity
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Agrochemicals
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Government Regulation and Legislation
- Global Fertilizer Regulation
- Global Pesticide Regulations
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Global Market for Agrochemicals by Type
- Fertilizers
- Synthetic Fertilizers
- Biofertilizers
- Pesticides
- Synthetic Pesticides
- Biopesticides
Chapter 5 Agrochemical Market by Geographical Region
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- RoW
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Introduction
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Collaboration, Partnership, and Joint Venture
- Expansion
- Product Launches
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Patents by Year and Product
- Patents by Company
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- American Vanguard Corporation.
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Corteva
- DuPont De Nemours Inc.
- FMC Corp.
- Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO)
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.
- K+S AG
- Mosaic Co. (The)
- Nufarm Ltd.
- Nutrien Ltd.
- Potashcorp Sas Inc.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM)
- Sumitomo Chemical Co.
- Syngenta AG
- Uralkali
- Yara International ASA
