Global Markets for Aquaculture Products

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status and future prospects for the markets for aquaculture North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The ROW region includes all countries in the Middle East and Africa.



The values presented in the forecast tables represent the market value (in millions of dollars) and volumes (in tonnes) of aquaculture products.All growth rates in the tables and the text are based on compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2017 through 2022.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



The market is categorized by aquaculture product types, applications, type of culture and regional markets.The estimated values have been derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



However, in many cases production volume has been considered.



The report also provides a detailed analysis of the major aquaculture product vendors, as well as company profiles.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 102 data tables

- An overview of the global market for aquaculture products

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Analysis of the market by product type, culture type, and region

- Discussion of the major trends and challenges affecting the market

- Descriptions of major market drivers

- Profiles of key companies in the market, including American Abalone Farms, Bakkafrost, Cargill, Eastern Fish, Nova Sea, Russian Aquaculture, The Scottish Salmon Co. and Taylor Shellfish



Summary

Fish are aquatic animals that are rich in vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids (eicosapentaenoic acid [EPA] and docosahexaenoic acid [DHA]) and other vital nutrients.The bones and oils of fish and the body parts of other seafood have been successfully used in medical sector for curing diseases such as cancer and problems related to heart and heredity.

Apart from these, the shells of many aquatic animals have been used to make jewelry.



The fish can be reared through the process of aquaculture.The global market for aquaculture can be divided based on the types of products and cultures used in the process.



The varieties of fishes used are carps, mollusks, crustaceans, salmon, trout, mackerels, milkfish, sea bass, sea bream and other fishes.The sources of culture in the global market for aquaculture are those from fresh water, marine water and brackish water.



The market has been expanding because of the high demand for fish and other aquatic animals for food. Due to the high nutritional value of fish and other seafood, people have begun consuming them at a higher rate in the present times.



Scope of Report



The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status and future prospects for the markets for aquaculture North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The ROW region includes all countries in the Middle East and Africa.



The values presented in the forecast tables represent the market value (in millions of dollars) and volumes (in tonnes) of aquaculture products.All growth rates in the tables and the text are based on compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2017 through 2022.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



The market is categorized by aquaculture product types, applications, type of culture and regional markets.The estimated values have been derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



However, in many cases production volume has been considered.



The report also provides a detailed analysis of the major aquaculture product vendors, as well as company profiles.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Reasons for Doing This Study



In recent years, the growing demand for the research and development of the aquaculture industry has been remarkable. Increased demand for different types of fish for food intake due to their nutritive

value is expected to boost the market, and this will change the market dynamics.



