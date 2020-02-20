Global Markets for Cell Therapies & Oncolytic Virus, Forecast to 2026 - Covering Melanoma, Breast, Ovarian & Prostate Cancer Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Therapies & Oncolytic Virus Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cell Therapies & Oncolytic Virus market is growing at a CAGR of 17.32% from 2018 to 2026.

Factors such as rise in technological advancements and increase in usage of combination therapies are driving the market growth. Though, occurrence of immune reaction to the virus-based treatments caused by repeated administration of therapeutics to treat cancer and Staggering expense related to oncolytic virus therapy are projected to inhibit the growth of the market. Moreover, stimulation of the intrinsic vascular cell may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



By application, melanoma segment acquired significant growth in the market because most of the cancer therapies are developed for melanoma cancers. Increasing prostate cancer cases are also leading to the strong growth rate in prostate cancer therapies in recent years which is driving the market growth.



The key vendors mentioned are PsiOxus Therapeutics, Cold Genesys, TILT Biotherapeutics, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Genelux Corporation, Vyriad, Lokon Pharma, TILT Biotherapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics.



