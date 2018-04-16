Global Mass Spectrometry Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand in Personalised Medicine, Portable Mass Spectrometers & From Emerging Markets

The global mass spectrometry market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Mass Spectrometry Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mass spectrometry market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for mass spectrometers in personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is the tailoring of medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient. Personalized medicine, a multi-faceted approach to patient care, improves the ability to diagnose and treat diseases and also offers the potential to detect a disease at an earlier stage when it is easier to treat effectively.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising focus on drug discovery and development. There is an increased focus on drug discovery and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as research institutes due to the rise in the prevalence of several chronic diseases globally. For instance, four major chronic diseases prevalent globally are CVDs, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and type 2 diabetes, which occur due to high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, obesity, lack of physical activity, unhealthy diet, and tobacco use.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of instrument. Mass spectrometers with specific and advanced features are expensive and accrue high maintenance cost due to which their adoption can be hindered. In cases of customization as per end-user needs, the total cost of the mass spectrometer can increase. On average, the price of a mass spectrometer ranges between $1,000-$100,000.



Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Comparison by end-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Chemical and petrochemical industries

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for mass spectrometers in personalized medicine

Increasing demand for portable mass spectrometers

Rising demand from emerging markets

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Other prominent vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c4kcvv/global_mass?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mass-spectrometry-market-2018-2022-increasing-demand-in-personalised-medicine-portable-mass-spectrometers--from-emerging-markets-300630269.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

