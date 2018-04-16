Global Mass Spectrometry Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand in Personalised Medicine, Portable Mass Spectrometers & From Emerging Markets

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:30 ET

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Mass Spectrometry Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The  global mass spectrometry market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Mass Spectrometry Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mass spectrometry market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for mass spectrometers in personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is the tailoring of medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient. Personalized medicine, a multi-faceted approach to patient care, improves the ability to diagnose and treat diseases and also offers the potential to detect a disease at an earlier stage when it is easier to treat effectively.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising focus on drug discovery and development. There is an increased focus on drug discovery and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as research institutes due to the rise in the prevalence of several chronic diseases globally. For instance, four major chronic diseases prevalent globally are CVDs, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and type 2 diabetes, which occur due to high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, obesity, lack of physical activity, unhealthy diet, and tobacco use.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of instrument. Mass spectrometers with specific and advanced features are expensive and accrue high maintenance cost due to which their adoption can be hindered. In cases of customization as per end-user needs, the total cost of the mass spectrometer can increase. On average, the price of a mass spectrometer ranges between $1,000-$100,000.

Key vendors

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bruker
  • Danaher
  • PerkinElmer
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific


Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Overview
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
  • Chemical and petrochemical industries
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing demand for mass spectrometers in personalized medicine
  • Increasing demand for portable mass spectrometers
  • Rising demand from emerging markets

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Other prominent vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c4kcvv/global_mass?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mass-spectrometry-market-2018-2022-increasing-demand-in-personalised-medicine-portable-mass-spectrometers--from-emerging-markets-300630269.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

12:15 ET Global Smart Education Market 2018-2022 - Growing Inclination...

12:00 ET Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market 2018-2022:...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Mass Spectrometry Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand in Personalised Medicine, Portable Mass Spectrometers & From Emerging Markets

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:30 ET