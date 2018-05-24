Global Matting Agents Market 2017-2022: Rising Demand From Asia Pacific Present market Opportunities

The report covers forecast and analysis for the matting agents market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the matting agents market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the matting agents market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the matting agents market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the matting agents market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the matting agents market by segmenting the market based on types, technology, applications, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global matting agents market. Key players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Imerys Minerals Ltd., W.R. Grace and Company, J. M. Huber Corporation, BYK Additives Instruments, Akzonobel, Arkema, and Lubrizol.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description And Scope

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Market Research Process

1.3.2 Market Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Matting Agents Market, 2014 - 2022, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

2.2 Global Matting Agents Market: Snapshot



3 Matting Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.2 Key Findings

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Drivers

3.4.1 Drivers for Global Matting Agents Market: Impact Analysis

3.4.2 Growing Demand for Matte Finished Products

3.4.3 Growing Paints and Coatings Industry

3.5 Market Restraints

3.5.1 Restraints for Global Matting Agents Market: Impact Analysis

3.5.2 Regulations on Solvent-Based Paints

3.6 Opportunities

3.6.1 Rising Demand From Asia Pacific

3.7 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.8.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type

3.8.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Technology

3.8.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Application

3.8.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region



4 Global Matting Agents Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1 Company Market Share Analysis, 2016 (Subject to Data Availability)

4.2 Company Price Trend Analysis, 2016



5 Global Matting Agents Market - Type Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Matting Agents Market: Type Segment Overview

5.2 Wax

5.3 Thermoplastics

5.4 Silica

5.5 Others



6 Global Matting Agents Market - Technology Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Matting Agents Market: Technology Segment Overview

6.2 Water-Based

6.3 Solvent-Based

6.4 Powder Coatings

6.5 Radiation Cure High Solids



7 Global Matting Agents Market - Application Segment Analysis

7.1 Global Matting Agents Market: Application Segment Overview

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Architectural

7.4 Leather

7.5 Wood

7.6 Printing inks

7.7 Others



8 Global Matting Agents Market - Regional Segment Analysis



9 Company Profiles



