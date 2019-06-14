Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Strategy & Insights Report 2019, Featuring Profiles for 60 Players
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mechanical Ventilators in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators.
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- Draeger Medical Canada, Inc. (Canada)
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- Breas Medical AB (Sweden)
- Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland)
- MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Germany)
- Philips Respironics, Inc. (USA)
- ResMed (USA)
- Smiths Medical (UK)
- Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Set to Register Strong Growth
Select Available Mechanical Ventilators by Type
Rising Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth
Quick COPD Facts:
US Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market
High Unmet Medical Needs Drive Developing Nations
Non-Invasive Ventilators - The New Standard of Care
Cost Benefits to Surge Growth of Non-Invasive Ventilators
HomeCare Ventilation Cuts Down on Rising Healthcare Costs
Increasing Popularity of Portable Ventilators
Aging Population to Spur Demand for Mechanical Ventilators
Competitive Landscape
Ways to Leverage Market Potential
Key Market Challenges
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Neonatal Ventilators Market on a Rapid Growth Trend
Developed Regions - The Largest Markets for Neonatal Ventilators
Markets for Infant/Neonatal Ventilation
Neonatal Non-Invasive Ventilation - On the Rise
Hospitals Account for the Largest Use of Neonatal Ventilators
NICUs to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Lung Injury: A Major Challenge for Neonatal Ventilators Market
Leading Players
Improved Patient Outcomes - The Force behind Mechanical Ventilator Innovations
Automation-Enabled Innovation Continues in Mechanical Ventilators Market
The Changing Face of Ventilator Design
Growing Urbanization Increases the Incidence of Respiratory Diseases
Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP): A Major Menace
Innovations in Endotracheal Tube Design to Address VAP
Manufacturers Introduce New Features to Tackle Enduring Issue of Alarm Fatigue
Advances in Information Technology Enhance Monitoring Multiple Patients on Ventilation
Emerging Markets Experience Low-Cost Ventilator Boom
Non-Invasive Positive Pressure Ventilation (NIPPV) Market: Going Strong
Disposable Ventilator Masks to Record Strong Growth
Western Markets Lead in Combined Ventilator Uptake
ECCO2R - An Ideal Replacement for Non-Invasive Ventilation Failure
High Potential for Automatic Transport Ventilators
Neurally-Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) - A Novel Ventilation Technique
Respiratory Dialysis - An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation?
Adaptive Support Ventilation: At the Forefront of Innovation
4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS
Synchrony
INTELLiVENT-ASV Software of Hamilton Medical
Drger Medical's APRV AutoRelease
Philips VentAssist
Medtronic Puritan Bennett PAV+ Plus Software
Software for Reducing Leakage Amount
Drger Medical's Pressure Support Ventilation
Hamilton Medical's Transport Ventilators with Advanced Modes
Information Management
New Alarm Systems
Automation
Simple User Interface
Significance of Humidification in Mechanical Ventilation
5. RESPIRATORY CONDITIONS REQUIRING MECHANICAL VENTILATORS: A REVIEW
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
ARDS Fact Sheet
ARDS Treatment
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Fact Sheet:
COPD Treatment
Muscular Degenerative Disease
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Injury Treatment
Pneumonia
Pneumonia Fact Sheet
Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic Fibrosis Fact Sheet
Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
Asthma
Asthma Treatment
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Lung Mechanics
Parameters Used in Monitoring Lung Mechanics
Breathing Frequency
Lung Volume and Airflow
Airway and Esophageal Pressures
Adequacy of Ventilation
Mechanical Ventilator Segments
Critical Care Ventilators
Acute Care Ventilators
Sub-acute Care Ventilators
Neonatal Ventilators
Conventional Neonatal Ventilators
High Frequency Neonatal Ventilators
Development of Neonatal Ventilators
Portable and Transport Ventilators
The End-user Classification
Modes of Ventilation
Assist Control Ventilation
Controlled Mechanical Ventilation
Synchronized Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation
Pressure Support Ventilation
Adaptive Support Ventilation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure
Positive End Expiratory Pressure
Methods and Devices Used in Ventilatory Monitoring
Impedance Pneumography
Practical and Technical Considerations in Blood Gas Analysis
Alarms
Inhalators
Optrode Technology
The History of Mechanical Ventilators
Evolution of Mechanical Ventilators: A Historical Fact File
The Development of Tank Respirator and the Cuirass Ventilator
Tank Respirator
Cuirass Ventilator
Conventional Mechanical Ventilation
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Major Players
7.2 Product Introductions/Approvals
Imtmedical Introduces Intensive Care Ventilator for the MRI Environment
Ventinova Introduces Revolutionary Mechanical Ventilator Evone
Hamilton Launches HAMILTON-C6
Hamilton Medical Introduces Neonatal Ventilator
Maquet Medical Systems Introduces Intensive Care and Neonatal Ventilators
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Vyaire Medical Completes the Acquisition of Acutronic, and Signs Deal to Acquire IMTmedical
BD Agrees to Divest Stake in Vyaire Medical to Apax Partners
PBM Capital Group Sells Majority Interest in Breas Medical Group to Fosun Pharma
BD and Apax Partners Closes a Joint Venture to Launch Global Respiratory Business
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analytics by Segment
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
United States: The Largest Market for Mechanical Ventilators
Increasing Respiratory Disorders Drive Demand for CMechanical Ventilators
Aging Demographics Increase the Need for Ventilation
Technology Driving Ventilator Design, Features, etc
Regulations - A Major Factor Influencing the Mechanical Ventilators Market
Reimbursements for Ventilation
Coverage for Ventilator Accessories
Billing of Additional Items
B. Market Analytics
9.2 Canada
Market Analysis
9.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Graying Population Spurs Growth of Mechanical Ventilators
B. Market Analytics
9.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Major Market for Mechanical Ventilators
Favorable Demographics Propel Market Growth
Increasing Online Sales of Non-Invasive Ventilators
B. Market Analytics
9.4.1 France
Market Analysis
9.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
9.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
9.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Poland - A Growing Market
B. Market Analytics
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
The Fastest Growing Market for Mechanical Ventilators
Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities
Healthcare Spending on the Rise
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
An Insight into the Asia-Pacific Healthcare Sector
B. Market Analytics
9.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector
B. Market Analytics
9.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
A High Potential Market
Indian Ventilators Market - An Overview
Indian Ventilator Market to Witness Steady Growth in Future
After-Sales Services and Cost Considerations Significant
Non-Invasive Ventilation: The Preferred Choice
Neonatal Ventilators Market Exhibits Bright Prospects
B. Market Analytics
9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
9.6 The Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
9.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
9.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
9.7.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 64)
- The United States (22)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (24)
- France (1)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s91gs4
