Global Media Content Delivery Networks Market 2019-2024 with 2018 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Media Content Delivery Networks Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenues for the global media CDN market is expected to increase from $3.22 billion in 2018 to $6.45 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during 2018-2024.



Content delivery network (CDN) providers offer service-based technology and products that enable the delivery of content from their servers to the end-user on the public internet. CDN vendors largely have the proprietary infrastructure and use a combination of servers, network routing, and intelligent software to enable the delivery of content from their network. This research covers revenues specifically from the delivery of media (audio/video), small objects, and software downloads. It does not include revenue from CDN services such as dynamic content delivery, security services, or other solutions CDNs define as a value-add.



There are indications that continued growth will slow slightly, as products saturate mature markets until new television technologies, such as 4K resolution and high dynamic range, coupled with good broadband access, become more widespread across the globe.



Media CDN adoption depends heavily on underlying entertainment streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, and device ecosystems such as Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, Google Play Store, and Roku's FandangoNOW. As entertainment consumers have the option to watch content on phones, tablets, desktops, and laptops and across different streaming services, media CDN adoption also depends on consumer viewing habits and broadband infrastructure.



Research Scope



This market study covers the following:

Global market trend analyses, including market drivers and restraints

Detailed revenue forecasts for the total media CDN market

Competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis

The base year of this media CDN study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2024. The research highlights key trends impacting the global media CDN market and outlines future implications.



Geographic Segmentation: The global market has been segmented into North America and Latin America (NALA), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).



Key Issues Addressed

Will the market continue to grow at its present rate during the forecast period? What are the drivers and restraints for growth in this market?

Where does media CDN technology stand today and going forward? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors addressing this market? How can vendors overcome these challenges? How do vendor ecosystems factor into this market?

What does the competitive landscape look like? Will there be consolidation in the next 4-5 years? Is the market attractive for mergers and acquisitions?

What are the revenue breakdowns by geographical regions: NALA, EMEA, and APAC? Which are the fastest-growing regions?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Overview

Digital Media Ecosystem

Market Definitions

Research Scope

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Drivers and Restraints-Total Media CDN Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecast and Trends-Total Media CDN Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Global Revenue Forecast Discussion

Regional Market Lifecycle

Regional Market Lifecycle Analysis

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Media CDN Market

Media CDN Competitive Landscape-Market Share

CDN Competitive Environment

CDN Competitive Landscape

CDN Competitive Landscape-Factors and Assessment

CDN Competitive Landscape-Market Leaders/Challengers

CDN Competitive Landscape-Market Challengers

CDN Competitive Landscape-Market Contenders

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1- 4K and OTT

and OTT Growth Opportunity 2-Amazon/Hulu/Netflix

Growth Opportunity 3-DIY CDNs

Growth Opportunity 4-Multi-CDN Solutions

Growth Opportunity 5-Mergers and Acquisitions

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple

Google

Hulu

Netflix

Roku

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6f2he

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

