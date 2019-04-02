GLOBAL MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Medical aesthetics is an increasing tendency in established countries. It has turned into a part of the consistent health management among entities who want a healthy and natural appearance.



The global medical aesthetics market is anticipated to grow to $XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.04% between 2019 and 2027. The revenue generated by the market is estimated to rise from $XX million in 2018.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The product-wise segmentation of the global medical aesthetics market is carried out on the basis of laser-based medical aesthetics, facial aesthetics, dental implants, and breast implants.The growing interest in aesthetic and cosmetic treatments and the advent of non-invasive techniques for these procedures are chiefly propelling the market growth.



However, possible threat due to the penetration of counterfeit products in the market, coupled with the lack of reimbursement offered for these procedures are acting as major challenges for the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The region-wise segmentation of the market is done into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific market is forecasted to exhibit a phenomenal growth during the forecast period on account of the rising GDP of countries like India, South Korea, Japan, China, Australia and the remaining countries collectively forming the Rest of APAC.



However, by the end of the forecast period, the North American market is likely to dominate the global scene on account of the huge demand from growing aging population in the region and the increasing popularity of non-invasive procedures in facial aesthetics.

Moreover, the influence of celebrities on the younger generation to achieve aesthetically appealing looks has further boosted the growth. This will increase the demand for cosmetic surgeries, particularly for minimal and non-invasive surgical procedures, in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Lumenis, Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. KGaA, Cynosure, Inc., Ipsen, Syneron Medical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Hologic, Inc., Sientra Inc., Galderma, Allergan PLC, Straumann Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, and Cutera are some of the renowned companies who are engaged in this market.



