Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Report 2021-2026: Increasing Integration of Cloud-based Services and the IoT with the Existing Technologies and Extensive R&D Activities

The global medical billing outsourcing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

The global medical billing outsourcing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

Medical billing outsourcing, or revenue cycle management (RCM), refers to the process of outsourcing billing and finance-related processes by a hospital or healthcare institution. It involves the utilization of a third-party software application to process bills, file and follow up on medical insurance claims and obtain accurate payments for the services rendered.

This aids in streamlining the complex collection processes, improving revenue generation, enhancing operational efficiencies and minimizing administrative workload. In comparison to in-house billing solutions, it is more cost-effective, transparent, and consistent and can assist in effectively managing hospital staff and other operations.



Complexities in managing reimbursements and claims and the consequent need for simplifying the process is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The medical and healthcare industry is increasingly adopting automated solutions for various operations with the aim to enhance in-house workflow and offer a seamless experience to patients.

In line with this, widespread adoption of front-end outsourced medical billing solutions, which primarily include end-to-end patient access, digital order management, central scheduling, quality assurance and patient registration, is providing a boost to the market growth.

The implementation of government regulations to employ digital record-keeping solutions is another major growth-inducing factor. Various hospitals, clinics, and healthcare centers are utilizing these solutions for efficient record-keeping of medical tourism bills and risk management against unforeseen circumstances.

Other factors, including improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing integration of cloud-based services and the Internet of Things (IoT) with the existing technologies and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global medical billing outsourcing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical billing outsourcing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global medical billing outsourcing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Accretive Health (R1 RCM Inc.)

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

EClinicalWorks

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

GE Healthcare

Genpact

HCL Technologies

Kareo

McKesson Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 In-House

6.2 Outsourced



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Front End

7.2 Middle End

7.3 Back End



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Physician Offices



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



