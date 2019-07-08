Global Medical Ceramics Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2025: Rise in Surgical Procedures Related to Orthopedic and Dental Implants to Drive Demand for Medical Ceramics

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Ceramics Market (By Type of Materials, Applications, Regions), Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical ceramics market is expected to reach nearly US$ 24 Billion by 2025

Medical ceramics are biomaterials that are utilized for a variety of human contact and non-contact applications in the medical industry. Medical ceramics are commonly used in dental implants, orthopedic applications, various medical equipment, and regenerative procedures.

The market for medical ceramics is driven by factors such as growing geriatric population, rising number of hip and knee replacement procedures, increasing demand for implantable devices, and growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications. Further, the growing healthcare industry in emerging economies, increasing research activities in medical ceramics for nanotechnology and electronic devices applications, and an increasing number of free trade agreements provide an opportunity for the market to grow.



Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Type of Materials

Bio-inert ceramics form the majority of the medical ceramics market and include Alumina and Zirconia.

The rising demand for zirconia ceramics in the dental and medical industry for dental implants and joint implants is expected to drive the market for zirconia ceramics.

Bioactive ceramics are synthesized by sintering bioactive substances that allow the bonding of the implant with the living tissues.

Hydroxyapatite is one of the bioceramics that represents the large quantity of regenerative graft material available in the market.

Bioresorbable ceramics held between 20% - 25% share of the global medical ceramics market in 2018.

Piezo-ceramics captured the least share of the medical ceramics market.

Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Applications

Dental applications are one of the main application segments served by medical ceramics worldwide.

Dental applications and Orthopedic applications together accounted for over 70% share of the global medical ceramics market.

The market for medical ceramics used in regenerative procedures is predicted to exceed US$ 3.5 Billion by 2025.

by 2025. The market for ceramics used in medical equipment is valued at over US$ 1 Billion in 2018.

Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Region

North America currently holds a majority of the medical ceramics market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

currently holds a majority of the medical ceramics market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Globally, Europe stands as the second largest market for medical ceramics.

stands as the second largest market for medical ceramics. The rising adoption of advanced ceramics among the healthcare providers mainly in the United Kingdom , Germany , France , and Italy is likely to propel the market growth.

, , , and is likely to propel the market growth. Asia-Pacific medical ceramics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast (2011 - 2025)



3. Global Medical Ceramics Market Share & Forecast (2011 - 2025)

3.1 By Type of Materials - Global Medical Ceramics Market Share & Forecast

3.2 By Applications - Global Medical Ceramics Market Share & Forecast

3.3 By Region - Global Medical Ceramics Market Share & Forecast



4. Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Type of Materials (2011 - 2025)

4.1 Global - Bio-inert Ceramics Market and Forecast

4.1.1 Global - Alumina Market and Forecast

4.1.2 Global - Zirconia Market and Forecast

4.2 Global - Bioactive Ceramics Market and Forecast

4.2.1 Global - Hydroxyapatite Market and Forecast

4.2.2 Global - Glass Ceramics Market and Forecast

4.3 Global - Bioresorbable Market and Forecast

4.4 Global - Piezo-ceramics Market and Forecast



5. Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Applications (2011 - 2025)

5.1 Global - Regenerative Procedures Market and Forecast

5.2 Global - Medical Equipment Market and Forecast

5.3 Global - Dental Applications Market and Forecast

5.4 Global - Orthopedic Applications Market and Forecast



6. Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Region (2011 - 2025)

6.1 North America - Medical Ceramics Market and Forecast

6.2 Europe - Medical Ceramics Market and Forecast

6.3 Asia-Pacific - Medical Ceramics Market and Forecast

6.4 Middle East & Africa - Medical Ceramics Market and Forecast

6.5 Central & South America - Medical Ceramics Market and Forecast



7. Global Medical Ceramics Market - Company Analysis

7.1 CeramTec GmbH

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Business Strategy

7.1.3 Financial Insight

7.2 Kyocera Corporation

7.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

7.4 H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH (Now Kyocera Fineceramics Precision GmbH)

7.5 3M

7.6 DSM

7.7 NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

7.8 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

7.9 Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

7.10 Straumann

7.11 Stryker

7.12 Bonesupport Holding AB

7.13 Globus Medical Inc.

7.14 Deltex Medical

7.15 Curasan Inc.



8. Global Medical Ceramics Market - Growth Drivers

8.1 Rising Problems of Hip Joint in The Geriatric Population

8.2 Rise in Surgical Procedures Related to Orthopedic and Dental Implants to Drive Demand for Medical Ceramics

8.3 Success Rates with Ceramic Implants

8.4 Growing Geriatric Population Drives Medical Ceramics Market



9. Global Medical Ceramics Market - Challenges

9.1 Concerns Related to Medical Ceramics

9.2 High Costs of Medical Ceramics



