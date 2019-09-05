Global Medical Device Partnering Report 2019: Access All Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data Since 2014

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2019 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Medical Device partnering deals. This report provides details of the latest Medical Device agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Medical Device deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Medical Device partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Medical Device deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Medical Device partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Medical Device dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 2,100 online deal records of actual Medical Device deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Medical Device dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Medical Device dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Medical Device deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Medical Device dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Medical Device deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Medical Device partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Medical Device partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Medical Device partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



Report Scope



Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Medical Device dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Medical Device deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Medical Device deals

Access to Medical Device contract documents

Leading Medical Device deals by value since 2014

Most active Medical Device dealmakers since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Medical Device dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Medical Device partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Medical Device dealmakers

2.4. Medical Device partnering by deal type

2.5. Medical Device partnering by therapy area

2.6. Medical Device partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Medical Device partnering

2.7.1 Medical Device partnering headline values

2.7.2 Medical Device deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Medical Device deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Medical Device royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Medical Device deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Medical Device deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Medical Device dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Medical Device dealmakers

4.3. Most active Medical Device partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Medical Device contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Medical Device contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Medical Device dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Medical Device deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Medical Device deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Medical Device deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Medical Device deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



