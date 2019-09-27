Global Medical Document Management Systems Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Document Management Systems - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Document Management Systems market accounted for $372.37 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,309.95 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.0 % during the forecast period.



Rise in clinical efficiency and improved patient care, growing government incentives and efficient data management tools in healthcare settings are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, huge implementation costs may hinder market growth.



Medical records document management systems provide easy to use, fast to implement, and smart process systems that improve practice effectiveness and lower the retention costs of medical records.These systems manage patient information and facilitate clinicians and administrators' decision making in treatment and hospitalization procedures.



These systems facilitate workflow and improve the quality of patient care and patient safety. It eliminates paper-based processes in health care organizations. Additionally, medical document management systems help health care organizations to automate admission forms, insurance cards, insurance claims, invoices, and laboratory results.



Based on Product, medical document management systems solutions segment is constantly enhancing during forecast period due to benefit of a paperless environments. Integration of these systems will streamline the workflow in healthcare organizations and minimize compliance risks. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing regulatory requirements concerning health records and medical insurance.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Document Management Systems market include



GE Healthcare

3M

EPIC Systems Corporation

Hyland Software Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

McKesson

Cerner Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Henry Schein Medical Systems

Kofax Ltd.

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

Athena health Inc.

Treeno



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Mode of Delivery

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Web-Based

5.3 Cloud-Based

5.4 On-Premise



6 Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Admission and Registration Documents Management

6.3 Image Management

6.4 Patient Medical Records Management

6.5 Patient Billing Documents Management

6.6 Other Applications



7 Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical Document Management Systems Services

7.2.1 Product Support Services

7.2.1.1 Implementation and Integration Services

7.2.1.2 Education & Training Services

7.2.1.3 Maintenance, Support & Optimization Services

7.2.2 Documents Scanning and Management Services

7.2.3 Medical Planning Services

7.3 Medical Document Management Systems Solutions

7.3.1 Standalone Medical Document Management Systems Solution

7.3.1.1 Medical Record Scanning Software

7.3.1.2 Electronic Medical Document Management Systems Software

7.3.2 Integrated Medical Document Management Systems Solution



8 Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals and Clinics

8.3 Government Organizations

8.4 Nursing Homes/Assisted Living Facilities

8.5 Insurance Providers

8.6 Third Party Administrators (TPAs)

8.7 Other Healthcare Institutions

8.7.1 Rehabilitation Centers

8.7.2 Long Term Care Centers



9 Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rdk91





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

