NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Medical Foot Insoles



A foot insole is a foot orthotic device inserted into shoes to correct, align, prevent, and support the function of movable parts of the body and help with healing and reduction of pain in the feet. It is intended to correct the walkingpattern by aligning the angles at which the feet strike the ground. Medical foot insoles are used for patients with diabetes, accident victims, the elderly, and during the rehabilitation process.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global medical foot insoles market will earn a revenue of close to USD 2671 million by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical foot insoles market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Medical Foot Insoles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Bauerfeind

• Bayer Group

• Implus

• Powerstep

• SOLO Laboratories

• Superfeet Worldwide



Market driver

• Rise in aging population

Market challenge

• High cost of medical insoles

Market trend

• Growing use of eco-friendly medical insoles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



