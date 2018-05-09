Global Medical Gas Blenders Market 2018-2022: Growing Popularity of Automated and Electronic Gas Blenders

The global medical gas blenders market to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Medical Gas Blenders Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing number of surgeries, prevalence of chronic diseases, and geriatric population.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of automated and electronic gas blenders. Automated and electronic gas blenders are used to supply oxygen and medical gases for the treatment of several chronic diseases and respiratory use. Diseases such as hypoxemia and anoxia can be treated with the help of gas blenders.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulations. Medical gas blenders are used to provide oxygen and heliox therapy and life support in ICUs and for emergencies. Hence, there are stringent regulations related to the design and manufacturing of medical gas blenders.

Key vendors

HEYER Medical

medin Medical Innovations

MCQ Instruments

Ohio Medical

Ningbo David Medical Devices

Precision Medical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Overview

Comparison by product

Dual flow



Tube flow

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Hospitals

ASCs

Others

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of respiratory gas blenders in NICUs

Growing popularity of automated and electronic gas blenders

High growth potential in emerging markets

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



