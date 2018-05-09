Global Medical Gas Blenders Market 2018-2022: Growing Popularity of Automated and Electronic Gas Blenders

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Gas Blenders Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical gas blenders market to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Medical Gas Blenders Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing number of surgeries, prevalence of chronic diseases, and geriatric population.
One trend in the market is growing popularity of automated and electronic gas blenders. Automated and electronic gas blenders are used to supply oxygen and medical gases for the treatment of several chronic diseases and respiratory use. Diseases such as hypoxemia and anoxia can be treated with the help of gas blenders.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulations. Medical gas blenders are used to provide oxygen and heliox therapy and life support in ICUs and for emergencies. Hence, there are stringent regulations related to the design and manufacturing of medical gas blenders.
Key vendors
- HEYER Medical
- medin Medical Innovations
- MCQ Instruments
- Ohio Medical
- Ningbo David Medical Devices
- Precision Medical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Overview
- Comparison by product
- Dual flow
- Tube flow
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Others
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of respiratory gas blenders in NICUs
- Growing popularity of automated and electronic gas blenders
- High growth potential in emerging markets
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
