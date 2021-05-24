Global Medical Gas Equipment Market | 43% Growth to Originate from North America, Faster Growth Expected in APAC and Europe | Technavio

Technavio's research study provides comprehensive information on the factors affecting the growth of the medical gas equipment market across the following regions.

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Medical Gas Equipment Market in North America:

"North America occupied about 43% of the total market share in 2020 and the region is offering significant growth opportunities for market vendors. The presence of a well-established medical device industry in the US and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies will present significant opportunities for market vendors," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and the high concentration of key vendors will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in North America. The revenue contribution to the market in North America will be maximum from the US.

Medical Gas Equipment Market in Europe:

"Over the years, Europe has witnessed significant growth in the geriatric population. This coupled with the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, high awareness about CPR techniques, high healthcare expenditures, and the increased adoption of advanced technologies in medical equipment are fostering the market growth in Europe," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register an 11.64% CAGR in Europe during 2021-2025. Factors such as the strong presence of established vendors and the rising need to supplement the oxygen and regulate airway loss in people infected with COVID-19 will be crucial in driving the medical gas equipment market growth in Europe. The revenue contribution to the market in Europe will be maximum from Germany, the UK, and Italy.

Medical Gas Equipment Market in APAC:

"Developing countries such as China and India are making significant investments and introducing various initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure. This is attracting several global companies to expand their operations in the region. Besides, the rising prevalence of asthma and expanding geriatric population will present significant opportunities for market vendors," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register a 12.41% CAGR in Europe during the forecast period. The rising healthcare spending in APAC, owing to the increasing number of state healthcare programs, and the improving healthcare infrastructure in fast-growing economies, such as India and China are fostering the growth of the medical gas equipment market in APAC. China is the major market for medical gas equipment in the region.

Know about the major factors impacting the growth of the market across other regions by downloading our free sample report:

www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70583

The global medical gas equipment market is driven by the following factors:

Growing POCD and home healthcare markets

Growing need for medical gas cylinders during chronic disease treatment and surgeries

Spread of coronavirus disease across the globe

Based on the end-user, the report segments the medical gas equipment market by hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutions.

The hospitals and clinics segment registered maximum growth in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and an increase in the footfall of patients across the globe. Also, new product launches and the expansion of production facilities by vendors will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Subscribe to our most popular "Lite Plan" at only $ 3000 per year and avail following benefits

View 3 reports monthly!

Download 3 reports annually!

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!

Top vendors highlighted in the Medical Gas Equipment Market Report:

The report offers insights on key products offered and business strategies adopted by major vendors including,

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Amico Group of Companies

Atlas Copco AB

GCE Holding AB

Browse Related Reports:

Customers who bought this report also purchased,

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio's Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-medical-gas-equipmentmarket

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-engine-valves-market-industry-analysis



SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

