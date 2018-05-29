Global Medical Gloves Market Report 2018 Featuring Ansell, Cardinal Health, Top Glove, Hartalega, Supermax, Cypress Medical & Halyard Health

DUBLIN, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Gloves Market-By Product Type, By Raw Material Type, By Form,By End Users, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.92 % during 2018 - 2023.
The segment of Examination medical Gloves witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding healthcare associated infections, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising number of hospitals.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global medical gloves market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include Well developed healthcare infrastructure, stringent policy and regulation regarding personal protective equipment, rising number of surgical procedures in the region.
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Medical Gloves Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global medical gloves. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
- Global Medical Gloves Market - Size and Growth
- By Product Type - Surgical, Examinations, Others
- By Raw Material Type - Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, Others
- By Form - Powdered, Non-Powdered
- By End Users - Ophthalmology Center, Ophthalmic Centre & Optometrist Offices, Others
- Company Analysis - Ansell, Cardinal Health, Top Glove Corporation, Hartalega, Supermax corporation, Cypress Medical. Halyard Health
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Medical Gloves Outlook
5. Global Medical Gloves : Growth and Forecast
6. Medical Gloves Market Overview
7. Global Medical Gloves Market: By Product Type
8. Global Medical Gloves Market: Analysis By Raw Material Type
9. Global Medical Gloves Market: Analysis By Form
10. Global Medical Gloves Market: Analysis By End Users
11. Global Medical Gloves Market: Regional Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends
14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Medical Gloves Market
15. SWOT Analysis - Medical Gloves Market
16. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
17. Supply Chain Analysis
18. Pricing Analysis
19. Competitive Landscape
20. Company Profiles
- Ansell
- Cardinal Health
- Top Glove Corporation
- Hartalega
- Supermax corporation
- Cypress Medical
- Halyard Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zgf9f6/global_medical?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-gloves-market-report-2018-featuring-ansell-cardinal-health-top-glove-hartalega-supermax-cypress-medical--halyard-health-300655850.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article