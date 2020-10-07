Global Medical Gowns Market Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025 with Impact Insights of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gowns Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical gowns market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025.



The global medical gowns market size will reach $16 billion by 2025, representing an annual growth rate of 9%. Based on value shipment, the global medical gowns market is expected to observe an absolute growth of 69% during the forecast period.



Several factors are likely to influence the growth of the market, which include the rising number of surgical procedures for several diseases and the potential risk reduction for healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The increase in donations of medical gowns to healthcare workers is another key factor contributing to the market growth across the globe.



Furthermore, the outbreak of new pandemic such as COVID-19 will drive the future growth of the market. With the increasing focus on coronavirus laboratory testing, there is a high requirement for medical gowns worldwide. Moreover, with the number of coronavirus cases growing, countries are rushing for panic buying and hoarding of PPE kits due to the fear of the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the medical gowns market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the medical gowns market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the hospital gowns market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the medical gowns market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the medical gowns market share?



Market Highlights



Covid-19 Impact On The Global Medical Gowns Market



Market Opportunities & Trends



Emergence Of New Pandemic Challenge

Rising Focus On Medical Gowns Production Increase Strategy

Increase In Donation Of Medical Gowns To Healthcare Providers

Market Growth Enablers



Rising Patient Pool Globally

Growing Number Of Surgical Procedures

Increasing Incidences Of Healthcare-Acquired Infections

Market Restraints



Threat From Counterfeit Medical Gowns

Price Gouging Of Medical Gowns

Risk Of Reuse Of Disposable Gowns

Global Medical Gowns Market Segmentation



The global medical gowns market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, power source, application, and geography. In terms of volume, the surgical gown segment is likely to reach over five billion units by 2025. The growth can be attributed to several factors, including the high number of orthopedic, laparoscopic, bariatric, gynecological, and gastrointestinal (GI) surgeries, the increasing geriatric population, the rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements for surgical procedures.



In 2019, based on volume, the patient gowns segment accounted for over 38% of the global medical gowns market. The use of patient robes facilitates the identification process in the healthcare facility, which contributes to objectification with a focus on disease and symptoms. Also, they offer immense comfort and protection during medical examinations or surgical procedures to the patient. Enhancements in materials, which include disposable multilayer patient gowns are fluid-resistant, comfortable, and breathable with soft, fabric-like material that requires no maintenance, are expected to contribute to the market growth.



In 2019, the moderate risk segment captured over 43% volume share. These gowns are intended for procedures such as arterial blood drawing. Therefore, with the significant burden of diseases and HAIs while treating such diseases need effective management with dedicated PPE such as moderate risk level medical gowns. Moreover, the exposure to pathogenic microorganisms harbored in the blood, body fluids, and other potentially infectious materials (OPIM) that lead to occupationally acquired infections (OAIs) is driving HCPs to don adequate PPE with moderate risk level medical gowns to protect themselves in-patient care and surgical surroundings.



In 2019, the disposable segment by volume accounted for over 78% share of the global medical gowns market. Disposable medical gowns are widely preferred in the healthcare industry. The segment is expected to grow as the material is high on comfort, safety, barrier performance, and reliability. Also, they offer antibacterial assurance and environmental safety. Such barrier effectiveness while providing quality patient care is a key factor for the high uptake of disposable ones. Also, the majority of these products are manufactured from polypropylene, which is a by-product of petrochemical with recyclable and environment-friendly properties. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of disposable materials is highly recommended to reduce contaminations in healthcare settings.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



North America's medical gowns market will reach a revenue of over $41 billion by 2020. The region has witnessed an increase in the number of several advanced surgical procedures for treating acute and chronic diseases. Around 60% increase in atherectomy procedures for treating CVDs were reported among Medicare beneficiaries between 2011 and 2014 in the region. The US is the major revenue contributor to the global medical gowns market. The country holds the highest market value due to better healthcare accessibility and healthcare coverage and spend.



The US market is growing at a significant rate due to the increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and pandemics such as COVID-19. Moreover, favorable government recommendations for wearing medical robes to avoid infections in healthcare settings is another factor driving the market growth in the country.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global medical gowns market is highly competitive, dynamic, and characterized by the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors, offering a diverse range of products to end-users. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the number of companies manufacturing medical gowns increased exponentially, especially in the APAC region. Most key players, including Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor, 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Medline Industries, Standard Textile, Aramark, and Angelica have demonstrated consistent growth over the last few years. Moderate to a high growth of major players will continue to boost the global market growth for medical gowns.



Prominent Vendors

Cardinal Health

Owens & Minor

The 3M Company

Company Kimberly-Clark

Medline Industries

Standard Textile

Aramark

Angelica

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Infiniti

Bellcross Industries

Boston Scientific

Care+Wear

Contec Healthcare

Crosstex International

DACH Schutzbekleidung

Dispotech

DUKAL

Dynarex

ENAYAH

ERENLER MEDKAL

Euronda

Ford Motor Company

Franz Mensch

FULLSTAR GROUP

GOWNIES

HePRO.US

Superior Uniform Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mlnlycke Health Care

Leboo Healthcare Products

Intco Medical

IKBOLO

Timo

Medic

Priontex

PAUL HARTMANN

Medica Europe

Pidegree Industrial

Panther Healthcare

Medi Dent Disposable International

Safetec of America

Sara Healthcare

Hogy Medical

Lohmann & Rauscher

PRIMED

TIDI Products

Welmed

Graham Medical

Tronex Healthcare

Shanghai Medical

MED Medical Products

Van Dijk Holland

Forlong Medical

KM Healthcare

FarStar Medical

Le Chateau

Med-Con

Medicom

Narang Medical

Neomedic

Sterimed

Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

Yeakn Protecting Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8oo5m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

