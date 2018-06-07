Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market 2018-2026: Market to Reach $2.76 Billion

The global medical lighting technologies market is expected to account for $2.76 billion by 2026

Furthermore, as per the installation volume data, the total installation of surgical lighting systems is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. However, the total installation of medical examination lights is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The market broadly focuses on major products (surgical lights, medical exam lights, specialty lights & accessories), technology (LED, fluorescent and halogen among others), application (operating rooms, examination rooms and ICU, among others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and RoW)



The product segment comprises of surgical lighting system (ceiling mounted, headlights, mobile and wall mounted among others), examination lights (mobile, wall mounted, ceiling mounted, rail mounted, table top and floor standing among others) and specialty lighting & accessories. The surgical lighting segment constituted the highest market value in 2017, growing at the CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2018-2025. However, specialty lights are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2018-2026.



The fluorescent lighting technology acquired the highest market value in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $856.0 million by 2026. However, LED lighting technology is expected to be the leading contributor in 2026, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2018-2026.



The operating rooms/surgical suites acquired the highest market value in 2017, growing at the CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018-2026.



The surgical lighting systems in Asia-Pacific acquired the highest market volume data in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $37,751 units by 2026. However, the installation volume data of surgical lighting systems in RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.



The medical exam lighting systems in Asia-Pacific acquired the highest market volume data in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $390,577 units by 2026. However, the installation volume data of medical exam lighting systems in RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.



The market for the surgical lights had witnessed significant growth in three to four years down the line. The growth can be attributed to the active involvement of industry players and government in technological advancement in medical lighting spectrum and further rise in the number of surgical centers, including ambulatory surgical centers.



Moreover, the increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and increasing number of hospitals in emerging economies are also spurring the growth of the medical lighting technologies market. However, high costs of LEDs lighting fixtures, economic slowdown in some regions, such as Africa and other Caribbean regions and lack of awareness regarding the advancements in the lighting technologies serves as a restraint for the growth of this market.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction & Market Trend

1.2 Advantages & Disadvantages of LED Lighting Technologies

1.3 Trends in Lighting Technology

1.4 The Need for Proper Lighting in Medical Facilities

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers & Restraints

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints

2.5 Market Opportunities

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Development and Strategies

3.1.1 New Product Launches and Developments

3.1.2 Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Partnerships

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.3 Market Share Analysis

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Patent Landscape

4.2 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

4.3 Legal Requirements and Regulations

5 Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Surgical Lighting Systems

5.3 Examination Lights

5.4 Speciality Lights & Accessories

6 Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Operation Rooms/Surgical Suites

6.3 Examination Rooms

6.4 Intensive Care Units

6.5 Others

7 Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market, by Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 LED Lighting Technology

7.3 Fluroscent Lighting Technology

7.4 Incandescent & Halogen Lighting Technology

7.5 Others

8 Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market, by Region

9 Company Profiles



