Global Medical Technology & Device Markets Fact Book 2019: 10 Year Trend Data for Diagnostic Imaging, Disability Products, Medical/Surgical Consumables and Orthopaedic Products
Oct 03, 2019, 13:30 ET
The "Global Medical Technology & Device Markets Fact Book 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a global view of key statistics of 165 technology markets around the world.
Rich in stats, tables and graphs the report includes ranking tables for key performance indicators, economic, social and medical trade information, currency exchange impacts (US$ and local currency), and 10 year trend data for key sectors such as diagnostic imaging, disability products, medical/surgical consumables and orthopaedic products.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Market
- Dentistry
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Disability Products
- Consumables
- Orthopaedics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txim5d
SOURCE Research and Markets
