Global Medical Waste Management Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Implications and Growth - Market is Expected to Stabilize and Reach $16.62 Billion in 2023 - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medical waste management market.



Major players in the medical waste management market are Waste Management (WM), Citiwaste, Sanpro Waste, MedPro Waste Disposal, Sharps Compliance, BioServeUSA, BioMedical Waste Solutions, PureWay Total Compliance, Medasend, and Veolia Environnement.



The global medical waste management market is expected to grow from $13.5 billion in 2019 to 14.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.



The markable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The unestimated amount of biomedical waste being generated from COVID-treating hospitals, quarantine centers, healthcare facilities, and self/home-quarantine has triggered the need for medical waste management. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $16.62 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.8%.



The medical waste management market consists of the revenue generated from establishments providing services that include collection, transportation, storage, treatment, disposal, and recycling of waste. Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of human beings or other living beings from healthcare facilities.



North America was the largest region in the medical waste management market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Recycling is expected to become a key trend in medical waste management. The ongoing medical supplies shortage due to the Covid 19 pandemic has resulted in the need for more sustainable and recycling of medical products. Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System, which was approved in April 2020 by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), uses hydrogen peroxide for decontamination of N95 respirators and PPE kits.



The medical waste management market covered in this report is segmented by type into bio-hazardous/infectious waste; non-hazardous waste; sharps; pharmaceutical; radioactive; others. It is also segmented by treatment into incineration; autoclaving; chemical treatment; others, by services into onsite services; offsite services and by the waste generator into hospitals; clinics; ambulatory surgical centers; pharmaceutical companies; biotechnology companies; others.



Low awareness among developing countries is limiting the growth of the medical waste management market. Inadequate knowledge of healthcare professionals and sanitation health workers on biomedical waste regulations and medical waste management protocols is causing improper segregation of waste which is leading to increased hazardous waste, needle prick injuries and infections like hepatitis which is increasing the load on the medical waste management companies. Infectious waste (or hazardous medical waste) constitutes around 15 to 25% of total healthcare waste. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in low-income countries, health care waste is not separated into hazardous and non-hazardous waste which is causing an increase in the actual quantity of hazardous waste. Therefore, such a lack of awareness in developing countries is hindering the growth of the medical waste management market.



In January 2018, Meridian Waste Solutions, a US-based solid waste collection and recycling company, has acquired EnviCare for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to further expand the growth of Meridian Waste Solutions in the healthcare domain. EnivCare is an Atlanta-based medical waste company dealing with medical waste transportation and disposal.



The rise in the use of disposable medical products in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the medical waste management market. In a healthcare setting, most of the products used are meant for single-use to limit cross-contamination among patients and decrease hospital-acquired infection. The use of single-use or disposal products surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The widely used disposables like surgical gloves, disposable bed sheets, masks, surgical gowns, syringes, intravenous saline bags, and others account for most of the hospital waste. Therefore, the rise in the use of disposable medical products is expected to drive the medical waste management market.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Medical Waste Management Market Characteristics



3. Medical Waste Management Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Medical Waste Management Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Medical Waste Management Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Medical Waste Management Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Bio-hazardous/Infectious waste

Non-hazardous waste

Sharps

Pharmaceutical

Radioactive

Others

4.2. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Segmentation by Treatment, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical treatment

Others

4.3. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Segmentation by Services, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Onsite services

Offsite services

4.4. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Segmentation by Waste generator, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centres

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Others

5. Medical Waste Management Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Waste Management (WM)

Citiwaste

Sanpro Waste

MedPro Waste Disposal

Sharps Compliance

BioServeUSA

BioMedical Waste Solutions

PureWay Total Compliance

Medasend

Veolia Environnement

Clean Harbors

EnviCare

Battelle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3xdej

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

