Global Medium- and High-voltage Power Cable Markets 2022-2030: Opportunities in Leveraging Technology and Optimizing Cost on the Factory Floor & Net-zero Energy Transition Commitments

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medium- and High-voltage Power Cable Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service is a comprehensive study of the medium- and high-voltage (MV/HV) power cables (including overhead and underground/submarine) market. Growth is forecast from 2022 to 2030.

The study sheds light on market dynamics such as growth drivers and restraints expected to impact market developments during the forecast period. The data presented in the research service is based on historical data and information gathered through interactions with various key stakeholders spread across the world.

The study also presents an overview of regional trends, and it analyzes potential growth opportunities for cable manufacturers and derives strategic imperatives for companies to follow as recommendations.

The study presents revenue forecast based on region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (further segmented into China, ASEAN, East Asia, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and India + Rest of South Asia); Russia + CIS; the Middle East; Latin America; and Africa) as well as transmission voltage (with voltage class above 72.5kV), distribution (with voltage class between 1kV and 72.5kV), and underground/submarine (including all voltage classes above 1kV).

Key Issues Addressed

Is the global MV and HV power cables market revenue growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate will it grow?

What are some of the growth opportunities for transmission and distribution (T&D) power cable vendors?

Which regions/countries will register strong revenue growth during the forecast period?

What are the revenue growth projections for underground and/or submarine cables during the forecast period?

Who are the main competitors in the market? Is the market moving toward the consolidation phase?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MV and HV Power Cables Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Questions This Study Will Answer

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Country

Forecast Analysis by Application

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: China

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: The Middle East

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: India + RoSA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Application

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Application

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of the World

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis - Latin America

Forecast Analysis - Africa

Forecast Analysis - Russia + CIS

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Diversification of the Location of Manufacturing Plants

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Technology and Optimizing Cost on the Factory Floor

Growth Opportunity 3: Net-zero Energy Transition Commitments

Growth Opportunity 4: Roadmap for Recyclability and Sustainability

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iz8cdc

