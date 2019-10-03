Global Medium and Heavy-Duty Truck Steering System Markets to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medium and Heavy-Duty Truck Steering System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market accounted for $2.40 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.



The rising need for improved commercial vehicle protection, performance and truck driver comfort in medium and heavy-duty trucks are some of the key factors which are driving the market growth. However, growing the price of latest trucks is restraining the market growth.



Heavy duty trucks appear under heavy duty commercial vehicles and are used for cargo shipping, logistics operations, construction, mining, and agricultural fields for diverse function. These trucks find appliance in the industry such as logistics, manufacture, and others. Demand for heavy duty trucks, has been witness a notable climb.



Based on Application, Medium Duty Truck is used for a selection of lighter responsibility applications. Medium duty trucks also contain a lower fuel economy than heavy duty trucks, manufacturing them the ultimate choice for certain lighter applications. Drivers desire to use medium duty trucks for their garbage truck requirements owing to the fixed turning radius and high visibility that is helpful while their route requires them to navigate Neighbourhood Street.



By Geography, Asia Pacific region is likely to direct through the estimate period. China, India, Thailand, Indonesia and other developing country are considering a rising demand for medium and heavy-duty trucks.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Some of the key players profiled in the Medium and heavy-duty truck steering system Market include



Hyundai Mobis

JTEKT

NSK

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Bosch Steering Systems

Knorr Bremse (Bendix)/Tedrive Steering

RH Sheppard

ZF TRW

Nexteer Automotive

Mando

WABCO

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medium and Heavy-Duty Truck Steering System Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electric Power Steering

5.3 Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

5.4 Hydraulic Power Steering



6 Global Medium and Heavy-Duty Truck Steering System Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Medium-Duty Truck

6.3 Heavy-Duty Truck



7 Global Medium and Heavy-Duty Truck Steering System Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyokr3



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

