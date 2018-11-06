Global Medium Format Camera Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Market Leaders - Phase One, Hasselblad & Leica

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Medium format photography conventionally uses the 120 film size. This is substantially larger than 35mm film size, which is the currently the basis of modern digital photography. Medium format digital photography also uses a sensor that is larger than the 35mm full-frame standard. As a result, its lens provides a sharp image which can be cropped or zoomed in without affecting the image quality or leaving it pixelated. Images taken from a medium format camera appear better, compared to images taken from a full frame or crop sensor camera. This is predominantly due to having a wider field of view compared to what a DSLR would have at the same length lens.

Superior Image quality is not the only advantage of medium format cameras. These cameras are also built around interchangeable parts rather than a single camera body. This enables old medium format cameras to be converted into digital cameras. With the majority of the medium format systems, users can use various viewfinders, film and digital backs, focus systems, etc.



Additionally, due to varying medium format film sizes, photographers can use different frame sizes as well as aspect ratios for acquiring versatility in the photography. However, in comparison with other camera types, medium format cameras are bulky, heavy and lack advanced autofocus system. Moreover, the high prices of medium format camera and the proliferation of affordable-yet-powerful mirrorless and DSLR cameras with compact size represent a major challenge to the medium format camera market.



North America is currently the biggest market for medium format cameras. Being highly concentrated in nature, the market currently comprises of only a few manufacturers who are competing against one another in terms of prices and quality.



This report provides a deep insight into the global medium format camera market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the medium format camera market in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Digital Camera Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

5.5 Major Players



6 Global Medium Format Camera Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.2.3 Price Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Forecast

6.5 SWOT Analysis

6.5.1 Strengths

6.5.2 Weaknesses

6.5.3 Opportunities

6.5.4 Threats

6.6 Value Chain Analysis

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Research and Development

6.6.3 Raw Material Procurement

6.6.4 Manufacturing

6.6.5 Marketing

6.6.6 Distribution

6.6.7 End-Use

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7 Medium Format Camera Market: Performance by Region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.2 Europe

7.3 North America

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

8.3 Key Players Profiles

8.3.1 Phase One

8.3.2 Hasselblad

8.3.3 Leica



