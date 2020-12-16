Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Markets to 2024: Focus on Hospitality, Transportation, Retail, Entertainment
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The MICE market is poised to grow by $ 38.45 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing contribution toward GDP and employment and digitalization of travel payments.
This study identifies the high impact of MICE on employees as one of the prime reasons driving the mice market growth during the next few years.
The reports on mice market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The mice market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mice market vendors that include ATPI Ltd., BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, CWT Global BV, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., IBTM Events, Maritz Holdings Inc., Questex, The Freeman Co., and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc..
Also, the mice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Meeting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Incentive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibition - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Convention - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ATPI Ltd.
- BCD Group
- Capita Travel and Events
- CWT Global BV
- Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd.
- IBTM Events
- Maritz Holdings Inc.
- Questex
- The Freeman Co.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
Appendix
