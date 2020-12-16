Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Markets to 2024: Focus on Hospitality, Transportation, Retail, Entertainment

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MICE market is poised to grow by $ 38.45 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing contribution toward GDP and employment and digitalization of travel payments.



This study identifies the high impact of MICE on employees as one of the prime reasons driving the mice market growth during the next few years.



The reports on mice market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The mice market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mice market vendors that include ATPI Ltd., BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, CWT Global BV, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., IBTM Events, Maritz Holdings Inc., Questex, The Freeman Co., and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc..



Also, the mice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Meeting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Incentive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibition - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Convention - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ATPI Ltd.

BCD Group

Capita Travel and Events

CWT Global BV

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd.

IBTM Events

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Questex

The Freeman Co.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7qxxo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

