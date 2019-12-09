Global Membrane and Separation Technology Research Review 2019

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Membrane and Separation Technology Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the recent years, membrane and separation technology has found highly profitable market opportunities in healthcare and life-science industries. The medical membrane device industry has introduced remarkable changes in medicine. An increase in life-threatening diseases has created a surge in the development of devices and techniques to provide better and more affordable care. Manufacturers continuously adopt innovative technologies for higher quality, faster delivery and lower costs. Medical membrane devices have wide-ranging applications in diagnosis, renal therapies, therapeutic apheresis and parenteral nutrition.



Moreover, the use of membranes in the medical device industry has created a positive impact, especially in the diagnostic market. Clinical applications of membrane-based diagnostics are widespread and growing in infectious disease detection, hormone testing, drug monitoring, cardiovascular and congenital disease marker testing, and numerous other indications. Membranes also find prominent use in IV filters. In-line membrane-based filters are used during the infusion of IV medications to prevent the administration of any particulate matter, air or microorganisms present in the IV line. Other applications of membrane medical devices include renal therapies, cardiovascular treatments and therapeutic apheresis.



Vendors in the global market are engaged in enhancing their market reach through various business development strategies such as partnerships, new product development, agreement, geographic expansion and others. Recently, in October 2019, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service and Abbott entered a thirty-year agreement program, in which the former will be utilizing Abbott's advanced blood and plasma screening technology to monitor and screen donated bloods.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Sump and Submersible Pumps: Global Markets to 2023 (MST064A)

Market and Technology Background

Sump and Submersible Pumps: A Brief History

Key Terms

Pump Systems

Sump and Submersible Pump Technologies

Residential Sump Pumps

Commercial and Industrial Sump Pumps

Applications

Packaged and Specialty or Engineered Sump Pumps

Market Breakdown Categories Considered in This Study

Sump Pump Efficiency

Emerging Technologies

Chapter 3 Water Heaters and Water Pumps: Global Markets (MST065A)

Global Market for Water Heaters and Water Pumps

Technology Types of Water Heaters and Water Pumps

Chapter 4 Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets (MST047E)

Amounts of Water to be Treated

MBRs in Brief

Microorganisms

Membranes

System Configuration: Submerged, External

Technology Development

Performance

Competing Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Capital and Operating Costs

Recent Developments

Chapter 5 Medical Membrane Devices: Markets and Technologies (MST043G)

Medical Membrane Devices

History of Medical Membrane Devices

Types of Medical Membrane Devices

Types of Membrane Configurations Used in Medical Devices

Medical Membrane Manufacturing

Global Manufacturers of Original Equipment Manufacturer Membranes and Products

Chapter 6 Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations (MST041J)

Industry Overview

History of the Industry

Membrane Technology

Methods of Filtration

Chapter 7 The Global Market for Membrane Microfiltration (MST028G)

Brief History of Microfiltration

Materials

Manufacturing Methods

Structure

Modules

Fouling

Pricing

Filtration Modes

Chapter 8 Electrophoresis Technology: Global Markets (MST040E)

Fundamentals of Electrophoresis

Electrophoresis Apparatus

GE Buffers

Buffers for CE

Visualization Methods

Applications of Electrophoresis

Market Summary

Chapter 9 Novel Water Sustainability Technologies: Key Projects and Opportunities, Financing, and Venture Capital, Transactions and Trends (MST074A)

Desalination

Public/Private Partnerships

Industrial Treatment

Desalination and Reuse Projects

Key Global Projects: Water Sustainability

Top 10 Findings

Adoption of Smart Water Networks



