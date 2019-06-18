Global Mesothelioma Market Spotlight Report 2019: 10 Year Prevalence Forecast, Licensing and Acquisition Deals, & Drug-Specific Revenue Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Mesothelioma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the mesothelioma market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were 18,900 incident cases of mesothelioma in adults aged 45 years and older worldwide, and forecaststhat number to increase to 22,690 incident cases by 2026.

Oceania is estimated to have the highest disease incidence (2.85 per 100,000 males, and 0.50 per 100,000 females), while Latin America and the Caribbean has the lowest incidence (0.29 per 100,000 males, and 0.17 per 100,000 females).

and the has the lowest incidence (0.29 per 100,000 males, and 0.17 per 100,000 females). The approved drugs in the mesothelioma space target thymidylate synthase and dihydrofolate reductase. Both of the approved drugs are administered via the intravenous route.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for mesothelioma are in Phase II. Therapies in the mesothelioma space focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of drugs in development for mesothelioma are administered via the intravenous route, with the remainder being intramuscular, oral, intratumoral, and subcutaneous formulations.

High-impact upcoming events in the mesothelioma space comprise topline Phase III trial results for Zeltherva, and topline Phase II trial results for Zepsyre.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I mesothelioma asset is 5.6%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 33.3%. Drugs, on average, take 14.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There were seven licensing and asset acquisition deals involving mesothelioma drugs during 2014-18. The $475m licensing agreement signed in 2017, between Calithera Biosciences and Incyte, to research, develop, and commercialize Calithera's CB1158, was the largest deal during the period.

The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 95% of trials in Phase I-II and only 5% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of mesothelioma clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the mesothelioma space is dominated by completed trials. Eli Lilly has the highest number of completed clinical trials for mesothelioma, with 42 trials.

Eli Lilly leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for mesothelioma

