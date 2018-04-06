Global Metal Casting Robots Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.39%

The "Global Metal Casting Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Metal Casting Robots Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Metal Casting Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Metal Casting Robots Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new sales of robot systems, including robot hardware, peripherals, software, and services associated with them.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the advantages over traditional metal casting methods. One trend affecting this market is the technological innovations to ease integration of metal casting robots. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high initial investment.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • FANUC
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
  • Midea
  • Yaskawa Electric

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Metal foundry industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Semiconductor and telecom industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Aerospace and defense industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Technological innovations to ease integration of metal casting robots
  • Increase in adoption of castings made from aluminum and its alloys
  • Implementation of robotics in investment casting

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cd9prx/global_metal?w=5

