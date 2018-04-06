Global Metal Casting Robots Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.39%

The Global Metal Casting Robots Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Metal Casting Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Metal Casting Robots Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new sales of robot systems, including robot hardware, peripherals, software, and services associated with them.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the advantages over traditional metal casting methods. One trend affecting this market is the technological innovations to ease integration of metal casting robots. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high initial investment.

Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Midea

Yaskawa Electric

