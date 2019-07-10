Global Metal Chelates Market to 2026 - Expansion in Increasing Demand for High Yield from Crop Production and Rising Awareness About Nutrient deficiencies in Crops

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Chelates - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Metal Chelates market accounted for $425.23 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $981.54 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The factors driving the market growth are an expansion in increasing demand for high yield from crop production and rising awareness about nutrient deficiencies in crops. However, poor impact of non-biodegradable is restraining the market.

Metal chelates are the type of compounds in which a metal ion is bonded to an anion at more than one attachment sites. Chelation is a naturally occurring process to prevent the absorbed nutrients from precipitating. Organic substances which are present in the soil and produced by microorganisms are natural chelating agents.

Based on crop type, the fruits and vegetable segment is expected to display a significant rise in the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for fruits & vegetables and their sensitivity towards nutrients is driving the demand for this market. By Geography, Asia Pacific in the global scenario has a positive impact on the market due to rising demand for food products. Countries such as China, India and Australia are increasing in the purchasing power of the population.

Some of the key players in Metal Chelates market include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Aries Agro Limited, Deretil Agronutritional, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Nufarm Limited, Protex International, Syngenta AG, Valagro SPA, Van Iperen International.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37zqy5





