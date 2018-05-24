Global Metal Matrix Composites (Aluminium, Refractory & Others) Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Metal Matrix Composites - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal Matrix Composites in US$ Thousand.
The Global Market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Aluminum Matrix Composites
- Refractory Metal Matrix Composites
- Other Metal Matrix Composites.
The Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Industries:
- Ground Transportation
- Electronics/Thermal Management
- Aerospace
- Industrial
- Others
The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3A Composites (Switzerland)
- 3M Company (USA)
- Ceradyne, Inc. (USA)
- ADMA Products, Inc. (USA)
- AMETEK Specialty Metal Products (USA)
- CPS Technologies Corporation (USA)
- Daewha Alloytic Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (Germany)
- DWA Aluminum Composites USA, Inc. (USA)
- GKN plc (UK)
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)
- Materion Corporation (USA)
- Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, Inc. (USA)
- Sandvik Group (Sweden)
- SANTIER, Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- Thermal Transfer Composites LLC (USA)
- TISICS Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Composites
A Prelude
Metal Matrix Composites
A Review
Metal Matrix Composites Market Exhibit Significant Growth
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth in Industrial Sector
Market Outlook
Developing Markets to Drive Growth
Competitive Landscape
A Brief Overview
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Matrix Composites
the Future of Metals
Ground Transportation Industry
The Largest Revenue Contributor
Automotive Industry
A Major End-Use Market for Metal Matrix Composites
Aluminum Metal Matrix
The Most Preferred in Automotive Industry
Nanotechnology Technique Used for Advanced Engineering Materials
Increase in Automotive Production Augurs Well for the Market
Opportunity Indicators
Railways
Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Electronics Sector Offers Robust Growth Opportunities for MMCs
Opportunities Aplenty in Electronics Packaging & Thermal Management Applications
Opportunity Indicators
Healthy Outlook for the World Commercial Aviation Industry Drives Demand for Metal Matrix Composites
Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-Term Opportunities
Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects for Metal Matrix Composites
Developments and Innovations Underway
Self-Healing Properties
The Cost Factor
A Look into Other Defense Related Applications for MMCs
Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Adoption of MMCs in Production of Military/Defense Related Products
Nuclear Power Continues to Find Attention
To Boost Market Prospects
Opportunity Indicators
Expanding Applications to Drive Future Growth
Metal Composite Materials Find Increased Usage in Buildings
Sports and Biomedical Sectors
Power Transmission Segment Offers Plenty of Opportunities
MMC Issues & Challenges
High Costs
Biggest Hurdle to MMC Growth
The Way Forward
Solutions Related to AMCs
Increased Focus on R&D Efforts to Drive Market Growth
3. INNOVATIONS/RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENTS
Hybrid MMCs for Better Mechanical Properties
Nano Particles-Reinforced MMCs
A Most Recent Advancement
Potential Applications of Nano Particles-reinforced MMCs
New Stir-Casting Method for Economically Viable Production of MMCs in Large Quantities
Ceramic-Matrix-Composites Gain Popularity for Aircraft Engines but Issues Persist
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Composite
Matrix
Reinforcement
Types of Reinforcements
Continuous Reinforcement
Discontinuous Reinforcement
Metal Matrix Composite
MMC Classification
Continuous MMCs
Multifilament MMCs
Monofilaments
Discontinuous MMCs
Particulate MMCs
Short Fiber MMCs
Whiskers
Cermets
Metallic Foams
Layered MMCs
Hybrid Metal Composites
Intermetallic Matrix Composites
Methods for MMC Fabrication
Solid State Method
Powder Metallurgy
Liquid State Method
Physical Vapor Deposition
Aluminum Matrix Composites (AMCs)
Definition
Types of AMCs
Continuous Fiber-Reinforced AMCs (CFAMCs)
Particle Reinforced AMCs (PAMCs)
Whisker
or Short Fiber-Reinforced AMCs
Mono Filament Reinforced AMCs
Aluminum with Silicon Carbide (SiC) Whiskers
Aluminum with Boron
Aluminum with Graphite (Gr/Al)
Ceramic Reinforcements' Impact on Aluminum Matrix
AMC Fabrication Methods
Solid State Processing
Powder Metallurgy
Diffusion Bonding
Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)
Liquid State Processing
Stir Casting (Vortex Technique)
Infiltration Process
Spray Deposition/Direct Processing
Reactive Processing (In-situ Processing)
AMC Applications
Applications in the Aerospace Sector
Refractory Metal Matrix Composites
Titanium Matrix Composites
TMC Applications
Copper Matrix Composites
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Materion to Supply AlBeMet Metal Matrix Composite Parts to UTC Aerospace Systems
Boeing Invests in Gamma Alloys for Development of Advanced Metal-Matrix Composites
Egide Acquires TMS LLC dba Santier
Materion Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Heraeus Group
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 38)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (13)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gzdd2w/global_metal?w=5
