Global Metal Powder Market 2019-2025 - Vacuum Conveying Seeks to Address Concerns with Use of Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing
Aug 08, 2019, 07:07 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Powder - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Metal Powder market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3.8%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Ferrous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$167.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Ferrous will reach a market size of US$215 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$256.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Alcoa
- Allegheny Technologies, Inc.
- BASF Se
- Carpenter Technology Corporation
- Gkn Plc
- Hgans Ab
- Miba Ag
- Rio Tinto Plc.
- Sandvik Ab
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Growing Adoption of Additive Manufacturing and Expanding Applications Drive Demand for Metal Powders
- Global Ferrous Metal Powder Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application
- Global Atomized Metal Powder Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application
- Competition
- Leading Vendors in the Global Metal Powders Market
- Global Metal Powders Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
- US Metal Powders Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
- Global Chrome Metal Powders Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Metal Powder Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Ferrous (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Non-Ferrous (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Escalating Demand for Powder Metallurgy-Manufactured Components Drives Growth in the Metal Powders Market
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market Size in $ Million for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
- With the Adoption of Additive Manufacturing on the Rise, Demand Continues to Grow for Metal Powders
- Global Additive Manufacturing Metal Powder Market: Demand in Kgs by End-Use Industry for the Years 2019 and 2023
- Vacuum Conveying Seeks to Address Concerns with Use of Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing
- Disruptive Solutions to Resolve Issues with Production Technique of 3D Printing Metal Powder
- Rising Demand for Metal Powders from Automotive & Transportation Industry
- Automotive Production Trends Influence Demand for Metal Powders
- World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023
- Metal Powders in Construction Segment: Strong Growth in Store
- Stable Outlook for the Global Construction Augurs Well for Metal Powders Market
- Global Construction Industry: % CAGR of Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and 2018-2022
- Tungsten Metal Powder Market: Rising Demand for Automotive, Mining and Construction Industries
- Iron Powders: Widespread Applications Bode Well for the Market
- Iron Powder Emerges as a Substitute for Coal
- Widening Applications Fuel Growth in the Aluminum Powders Market
- Silicon Metal Powders Market: An Overview
- An Insight into Global Chrome Metal Powder Market
- Metal Powders Find Use in Dentistry
- Stainless Steel Powder Market Benefits from the Rising Demand from Additive Manufacturing Market
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Powder Metallurgy: Using Metal Powders to Make Materials or Components
- Metal Powder: A Definition
- Common Uses of Metal Powders
- Applications of Metal Powders
- Methods to Make Metal Powders
- Ferrous Vs Non-Ferrous Metal Powders
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Metal Powder Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Ferrous (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Non-Ferrous (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Metal Powder Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Ferrous (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Non-Ferrous (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Rising Use of Metal Powders as Raw Materials in Additive Manufacturing
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
