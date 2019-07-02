Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Expected to Reach an Estimated $5.2 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal surface treatment chemicals market is expected to reach an estimated $5,211.3 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2024.

The future of the metal surface treatment chemicals market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, and aerospace markets. The major growth drivers for this market are growing automotive production and increasing residential and commercial infrastructure.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the metal surface treatment chemicals industry, include replacement of phosphate conversion coatings with zirconium-based conversion coatings, and multiplex surface treatment.



The report forecasts that conversion coatings will remain the largest chemical type and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its improved corrosion resistance, wear resistance, adhesion, aesthetic appearance, and lubricative properties.



Within the metal surface treatment chemicals market, automotive will remain the largest application driven by increasing automotive production and need for corrosion protection chemicals. The report predicts that the construction application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the residential and commercial infrastructure.



Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of construction sector and rapid industrialization in developing countries.

Some of the metal surface treatment chemicals companies profiled in this report include PPG Industries, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co, and others.

Scope

Market size estimates: Global metal surface treatment chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Global metal surface treatment chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global metal surface treatment chemical market size by type of application, chemical, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global metal surface treatment chemical market size by type of application, chemical, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global metal surface treatment chemical market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Global metal surface treatment chemical market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of metal surface treatment chemical in the global metal surface treatment chemical market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of metal surface treatment chemical in the global metal surface treatment chemical market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of metal surface treatment chemical in the global metal surface treatment chemical market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global metal surface treatment chemicals market by application (automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, aerospace, and others), chemical type (cleaners, conversion coatings, plating chemicals, and other chemicals), product form (liquid and solid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the metal surface treatment chemicals market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the metal surface treatment chemicals market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this metal surface treatment chemicals market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the metal surface treatment chemicals market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the metal surface treatment chemicals market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this metal surface treatment chemicals market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this metal surface treatment chemicals area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this metal surface treatment chemicals market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Application

3.3.1: Automotive

3.3.2: Electrical and Electronics

3.3.3: Construction

3.3.4: Packaging

3.3.5: Aerospace

3.3.6: Other Applications

3.4: Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Chemical Type

3.4.1: Cleaners

3.4.2: Conversion Coating

3.4.3: Plating Chemicals

3.4.4: Other Chemicals

3.5: Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Product Form



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Region

4.2: North American Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Packaging, Aerospace, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Chemical Type: Cleaners, Conversion Coating, Plating Chemicals, and Other Chemicals

4.3: European Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market

4.4: APAC Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market

4.5: RoW Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Ranking of Major Players

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Chemical Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market

6.3.3: Certification in the Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market

6.3.4: Technology Development in the Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: PPG Industries, Incorporation

7.2: Henkel AG and Company

7.3: Platform Speciality Products Corporation

7.4: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

7.5: Quaker Chemical Corporation

7.6: Oerlikon Group

7.7: JCU Corporation

7.8: BASF SE

7.9: Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd.

7.10: Algol Chemical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2b8uf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

