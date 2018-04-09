NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK).



MEK or butanone refers to a liquid ketone that is colorless and has a sweet and sharp odor, similar to that of acetone and butterscotch. MEK is often produced on a large scale industrially and occurs in nature in trace amounts. The solubility of MEK in water enables its use as an ideal industrial solvent. MEK dissolves various substances and can be used in processes involving resins, gums, nitrocellulose coatings, vinyl films, and in cellulose acetate.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03095466





Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global MEK market is segmented based on application and geography. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into paints and coatings, printing inks, adhesives, and others, and on the basis of region, the market is segregated into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Arkema

• COSMO ENERGY GROUP

• Exxon Mobil

• Royal Dutch Shell

• SASOL

• Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry



Market driver

• Increasing construction activities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil coupled with tightening MEK supply

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Increasing demand for and adoption of sustainable routes to produce MEK

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03095466



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-methyl-ethyl-ketone-mek-market-2018-2022-300626468.html