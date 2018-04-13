Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Report 2018-2022 - Emerging Countries are Driving the Market in APAC

This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the methyl ethyl ketone market by application such as paints and coatings, printing inks, adhesives, and others. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.



It is estimated that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR close to 5% by 2022.



The paints and coatings segment accounted for the major share of the MEK solvent market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily due to the increasing demand in the construction industry as MEK acts as an excellent solvent in painting and coatings.



APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the MEK solvent market during 2017. It is predicted that APAC will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the emerging countries such as China and India that have high requirement for MEK in the construction industry.



