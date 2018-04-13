Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Report 2018-2022 - Emerging Countries are Driving the Market in APAC

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the methyl ethyl ketone market by application such as paints and coatings, printing inks, adhesives, and others. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
It is estimated that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR close to 5% by 2022.
The paints and coatings segment accounted for the major share of the MEK solvent market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily due to the increasing demand in the construction industry as MEK acts as an excellent solvent in painting and coatings.
APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the MEK solvent market during 2017. It is predicted that APAC will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the emerging countries such as China and India that have high requirement for MEK in the construction industry.
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global methyl ethyl ketone market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global methyl ethyl ketone market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global methyl ethyl ketone market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global methyl ethyl ketone market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global methyl ethyl ketone market?
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
- Arkema
- Cosmo Energy Group
- Exxon Mobil
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Sasol
- Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry
