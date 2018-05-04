Global Microbial Lipase Markets to 2023: Growing Demand From Emerging Application Industries

The microbial lipase market is estimated to be USD 425 Million in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 590.2 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018, in terms of value.

The market has been largely driven by increasing awareness about animal health and quality of animal produce, and increasing consumption of enzyme-modified cheese (EMC) and enzyme-modified dairy ingredients (EMDI). The advantages of microbial lipases over animal and plant lipases are also driving the market growth. The demand for lipase, particularly from microbial sources, is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, due to their numerous applications in a wide range of food processes.

The cleaning agents segment is projected to dominate the microbial lipase market through the forecast period. Innovation in the detergents industry is the key factor that drives the growth of industrial microbial lipases, replacing harsh chlorine bleach with lipase.

The powder form of microbial lipases is estimated to dominate the microbial lipase market as it is preferred by the consumers, as it is relatively stable, easy to handle, and easier for packaging & transportation. They are widely used in various application industries such as food & beverage, animal feed, cleaning, and biofuel.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Advantages of Microbial Lipases Over Animal and Plant Lipases

Increasing Awareness About Animal Health and Quality of Animal Produce

Increasing Consumption of Enzyme Modified Cheese (EMC) and Enzyme Modified Dairy Ingredients (EMDI)

Growing Demand From Emerging Economies

Restraints

Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws

Absence of Uniform Regulatory Structure

Opportunities

Growing Demand From Emerging Application Industries

Challenges

Possible Side-Effects of Microbial Lipases and Lack of Awareness About Their Benefits

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Unit Considered

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Microbial Lipases Market

4.2 Microbial Lipases Market, By Application

4.3 Microbial Lipases Market, By Form & Region

4.4 Microbial Lipases Market, By Source & Region, 2017

4.5 Asia Pacific: Microbial Lipases Market, By Application & Country

4.6 Microbial Lipases Market, By Region



5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Regulatory Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis



6 Microbial Lipase Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cleaning Agents

6.3 Animal Feed

6.4 Dairy Products

6.5 Bakery Products

6.6 Confectionery Products

6.7 Others



7 Microbial Lipase Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powder

7.3 Liquid



8 Microbial Lipase Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fungi

8.3 Bacteria



9 Microbial Lipase Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.6 New Product Launches

10.7 Agreements, Partnerships, and Investments



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Novozymes

11.2 DSM

11.3 Chr. Hansen

11.4 Amano Enzymes Inc.

11.5 Associated British Foods

11.6 Dowdupont

11.7 Advanced Enzymes

11.8 Enzyme Development Corporation

11.9 Aumgene Biosciences

11.10 Biocatalysts

11.11 Meito Sangyo Co. Ltd.

11.12 Creative Enzymes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rsdwtb/global_microbial?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microbial-lipase-markets-to-2023-growing-demand-from-emerging-application-industries-300642302.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

