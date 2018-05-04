Global Microbial Lipase Markets to 2023: Growing Demand From Emerging Application Industries

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Microbial Lipase Market by Application (Cleaning Agents, Animal Feed, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, and Confectionery Products), Form (Powder and Liquid), Source (Fungi and Bacteria), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The microbial lipase market is estimated to be USD 425 Million in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 590.2 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018, in terms of value.
The market has been largely driven by increasing awareness about animal health and quality of animal produce, and increasing consumption of enzyme-modified cheese (EMC) and enzyme-modified dairy ingredients (EMDI). The advantages of microbial lipases over animal and plant lipases are also driving the market growth. The demand for lipase, particularly from microbial sources, is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, due to their numerous applications in a wide range of food processes.
The cleaning agents segment is projected to dominate the microbial lipase market through the forecast period. Innovation in the detergents industry is the key factor that drives the growth of industrial microbial lipases, replacing harsh chlorine bleach with lipase.
The powder form of microbial lipases is estimated to dominate the microbial lipase market as it is preferred by the consumers, as it is relatively stable, easy to handle, and easier for packaging & transportation. They are widely used in various application industries such as food & beverage, animal feed, cleaning, and biofuel.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Advantages of Microbial Lipases Over Animal and Plant Lipases
- Increasing Awareness About Animal Health and Quality of Animal Produce
- Increasing Consumption of Enzyme Modified Cheese (EMC) and Enzyme Modified Dairy Ingredients (EMDI)
- Growing Demand From Emerging Economies
Restraints
- Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws
- Absence of Uniform Regulatory Structure
Opportunities
- Growing Demand From Emerging Application Industries
Challenges
- Possible Side-Effects of Microbial Lipases and Lack of Awareness About Their Benefits
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Periodization Considered
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Unit Considered
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Microbial Lipases Market
4.2 Microbial Lipases Market, By Application
4.3 Microbial Lipases Market, By Form & Region
4.4 Microbial Lipases Market, By Source & Region, 2017
4.5 Asia Pacific: Microbial Lipases Market, By Application & Country
4.6 Microbial Lipases Market, By Region
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Regulatory Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
6 Microbial Lipase Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cleaning Agents
6.3 Animal Feed
6.4 Dairy Products
6.5 Bakery Products
6.6 Confectionery Products
6.7 Others
7 Microbial Lipase Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Powder
7.3 Liquid
8 Microbial Lipase Market, By Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fungi
8.3 Bacteria
9 Microbial Lipase Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive Scenario
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.6 New Product Launches
10.7 Agreements, Partnerships, and Investments
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Novozymes
11.2 DSM
11.3 Chr. Hansen
11.4 Amano Enzymes Inc.
11.5 Associated British Foods
11.6 Dowdupont
11.7 Advanced Enzymes
11.8 Enzyme Development Corporation
11.9 Aumgene Biosciences
11.10 Biocatalysts
11.11 Meito Sangyo Co. Ltd.
11.12 Creative Enzymes
