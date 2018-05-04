Global Microbiology Market Analysis 2017-2018 Forecast to 2022

This report provides analysis of the current global market, looking at the current and future market by segment, by pathogen/disease, by geographic region, and by major company market shares.

The report also looks at advances in molecular microbiology. Until recently, sequencing applications in microbiology have been limited. This is starting to change. At this time, next generation sequencing based tests are mostly laboratory developed tests for oncology or genetic testing. However, companies are starting to apply next generation sequencing to infectious disease diagnostics. The report outlines selected companies applying DNA/RNA sequencing to microbiology.



The report contains profiles of a wide range of companies that are active in the clinical microbiology market, which includes companies that in the traditional microbiology market, immunoassay market, molecular microbiology market, and also mass spectrometry systems for the microbiology laboratory.

A wide range of technologies are used today to detect and characterize pathogens, or to detect the effect an infectious disease pathogen has on a patient's body. Selected technologies used for infectious disease diagnostics are discussed in the report, including:

Traditional Microbiology



Mass Spectrometry

Immunoassays



Polymerase Chain Reaction

Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Why Care about What Is Happening in Microbiology? Infectious Disease Trends



4. Selected Technologies/Platforms in Microbiology Laboratories



5. Advances in the Microbiology Laboratory



6. Applications and Advances in Molecular Microbiology



7. Rapid Microbiology



8. Corporate Deals in Microbiology



9. Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends in Microbiology



10. Microbiology Market Analysis



11. Company Profiles



