Global Microbiology Market Analysis 2017-2018 Forecast to 2022

The "The Worldwide Microbiology Market (Traditional Microbiology, Microbiology/Infectious Disease Immunoassays, Molecular Microbiology, Mass Spectrometry in Microbiology)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides analysis of the current global market, looking at the current and future market by segment, by pathogen/disease, by geographic region, and by major company market shares.
The report also looks at advances in molecular microbiology. Until recently, sequencing applications in microbiology have been limited. This is starting to change. At this time, next generation sequencing based tests are mostly laboratory developed tests for oncology or genetic testing. However, companies are starting to apply next generation sequencing to infectious disease diagnostics. The report outlines selected companies applying DNA/RNA sequencing to microbiology.
The report contains profiles of a wide range of companies that are active in the clinical microbiology market, which includes companies that in the traditional microbiology market, immunoassay market, molecular microbiology market, and also mass spectrometry systems for the microbiology laboratory.
A wide range of technologies are used today to detect and characterize pathogens, or to detect the effect an infectious disease pathogen has on a patient's body. Selected technologies used for infectious disease diagnostics are discussed in the report, including:
- Traditional Microbiology
- Mass Spectrometry
- Immunoassays
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Why Care about What Is Happening in Microbiology? Infectious Disease Trends
4. Selected Technologies/Platforms in Microbiology Laboratories
5. Advances in the Microbiology Laboratory
6. Applications and Advances in Molecular Microbiology
7. Rapid Microbiology
8. Corporate Deals in Microbiology
9. Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends in Microbiology
10. Microbiology Market Analysis
11. Company Profiles
- 3i Diagnostics, Inc. (3iDx)
- Abbott
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
- Atlas Genetics Ltd.
- AutoGenomics, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Danaher Corporation Company)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- BioFire Diagnostics, LLC. (Acquired by bioMrieux)
- bioMerieux SA
- Bruker Corporation
- Cepheid (A Danaher Company)
- COPAN ITALIA S.p.A. and COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.
- Curetis
- DiaSorin S.p.A.
- ELITech Group
- GenePOC Inc.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Janssen Diagnostics (Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson)
- Luminex Corporation
- Mast Group
- Q-linea AB
- QIAGEN N.V.
- QuanDx Inc.
- QuantuMDx Group
- Quidel, Inc.
- Qvella Corporation
- Rheonix, Inc.
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Xagenic Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hwbkp/the_worldwide?w=5
