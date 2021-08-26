Global Microbiome Landscape Startup Funding Analytics Report 2021: Top 5 Investors by Industry and Disease Area

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Startup Funding Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Like other avenues in the healthcare space, investor enthusiasm has been the bright spot that has powered the market through the pandemic. Funding reached historic levels of ~$2B in 2020, US investors dominate, followed by EU, in France, UK, and Ireland.

Agriculture companies, though not a media attention grabber, led the fund-raising race, raising $700M in 2020 with huge potential for smarter soil management and improving plant health. The food & beverage segment with nutrition and wellness solutions based on functional ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, and others to establish a healthy microbiome have received ample funding, e.g. Perfect Day, ByHeart.

Therapeutics companies have consistently received funding buoyed by clinical trial successes in 2020. Besides GI, infectious disease, companies focused on areas such as oncology, CNS, metabolic and skin are receiving funding (Vedanta, Kallyope, Enterome, & Azitra). Companies like Enterome are employing omics platforms to generate precision drugs. Building a consistent drug product from the various therapeutic approaches requires time and investments. CDMO's like Arranta Bio are garnering attention as well. Leading investors on the therapeutic front are Seventure Partners, JLabs, Khosla Ventures, and Leaps (Bayer).

Last but not the least, diagnostics companies utilizing NGS, advanced machine learning such as Karius for clinical infectious testing and Vivante Health for consumer testing to guide personalized nutrition are leading the pack.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Report Scope and Methodology

Microbiome Based Startup Activity (2015-2020)

Investment trend

Distribution by countries

Distribution by funder type and funding round

Microbiome investing by industry and disease area

Top 5 Investors by industry and disease area

Top 3 companies from 2015-2020 that have raised the most capital by industry and disease area

