Global Microbiomes Market Insights & Forecast 2020-2024 - Progressing Product Pipeline, Increasing Product Licensing Contracts & Inclining Microbiome Research and Development Activities

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiomes Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiomes market is forecasted to reach US$9,376 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 135.47% for the period spanning 2018-2024.



The factors such as growing geriatric population, rising personal healthcare expenditures, increasing chronic diseases incidence, accelerating personal disposable income and improving consumer confidence index are expected to drive the market.



However, growth of the industry would be challenged by intellectual property issues, stringent regulatory framework and manufacturing and technology considerations. Few notable trends include progressing product pipeline, increasing product licensing contracts and inclining microbiome research and development activities. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the market as the sales of the microbiomes-based product sales increased.

The global microbiomes market can be split on the basis of applications into drugs and diagnostics. Currently, drugs occupy the higher share owing to growth in the acceptance of probiotics among the population and rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, cancer and gastrointestinal diseases.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America owing to the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in human microbiome along with next-generation sequencing.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global microbiomes market, segmented into drugs and diagnostics.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific ) have been analysed.

, and ) have been analysed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, Inc., 4D Pharma Plc, Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Microbiome-based Manufacturers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Associated Microbiomes Disorders

1.3 Upcoming Microbiomes-based Products

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Growth in Spending on Healthcare

3. Global Microbiomes Market Analysis

3.1 Global Microbiomes Market Value

3.2 Global Microbiomes Market Value by Applications

3.2.1 Global Microbiomes Drugs Market Value

3.2.2 Global Microbiomes Drugs Market Value by Therapeutic Area

3.2.3 Global Gastroenterology Microbiomes Drugs Market Value

3.2.4 Global Infectious Disease Microbiomes Drugs Market Value

3.2.5 Global Metabolic Disease Microbiomes Drugs Market Value

3.2.6 Global Oncology Microbiomes Drugs Market Value

3.2.7 Global Immunology Microbiomes Drugs Market Value

3.2.8 Global Microbiomes Drugs Market Value by Technology

3.2.9 Global Microbiomes Diagnostics Market Value

3.3 Global Microbiomes Market Value by Products

3.3.1 Global Probiotics Microbiomes Market Value

3.3.2 Global Prebiotics Microbiomes Market Value

3.4 Global Microbiomes Market Value by Region

4. Regional Microbiomes Market Analysis

4.1 North America Microbiomes Market Value

4.2 Europe Microbiomes Market Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific Microbiomes Market Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Rising Personal Healthcare Expenditures

5.1.3 Increasing Chronic Diseases Incidence

5.1.4 Accelerating Personal Disposable Income

5.1.5 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Progressing Product Pipeline

5.2.2 Increasing Product Licensing Contracts

5.2.3 Inclining Microbiome Research and Development Activities

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Intellectual Property Issues

5.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.3.3 Manufacturing and Technology Considerations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Microbiomes Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Research and Development Expenditures Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Product Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

7.3 Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

7.4 4D Pharma Plc

7.5 Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

7.6 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62kw98

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

