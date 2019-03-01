Global Microcars Market Outlook, 2024 - The Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Sustainable Vehicles
Mar 01, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcars - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Microcars in Units.
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Daimler AG (Germany)
- Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (India)
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Groupe PSA (France)
- Piaggio & C. Spa (Italy)
- Renault S.A. (France)
- Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)
- Tata Motors Limited (India)
- Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
- Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW & ANALYSIS
Microcars - Pacing Up to Alter Global Auto Landscape
Urban Transpiration Issues to the Fore
Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Sustainable Vehicles
Need for Businesses to Embrace Microcars
Consumer Perceptions - A Major Hindrance for Adoption of Microcars
Low Volumes and High Costs Lead to Higher Prices
Changing Perceptions of Transportation Bode Well for Microcars
Peek into Major Growth Drivers
High Fuel Prices
Government Efforts
Advanced Technology Plug-Ins
Endeavors by Vehicle Makers
Key Market Inhibitors
Safety Features
Urban and Rural Setting
Outlook
2. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY - A REVIEW
A Prelude
Global Automobile Production on a Growth Avenue
Opportunity Indicators
Automotive Industry
A Global Market with Local Connotations
Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
Expanding Automotive Production in Asia-Pacific
China & India to Play Important Role
Chinese Growth Cools Down but Still Growing at a Healthy Rate
Mini Electric Cars Gaining Prominence
Aiming at Global Leadership in Electric Car Market
India - A Promising Market for Small Cars
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Microcars - A Niche Segment
Peek into Select Microcar Models
4. TRENDS AND ISSUES
Microcars Go Electric
Growing Trend towards Small and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles
Fuel Efficiency and Vehicle Emission Standards Gain Increased Focus
Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles Across the World
Hybrid Cars to Remain in Race in Near Term
Government Incentives Driving the Microelectric Car Segment
Changing Mobility Trends Affect Design Changes
Safety Aspect Remains High Priority among Consumers
Stringent Eco-Norms and Safety Rules to Increase Prices of Microcars
Adoption of E-Trikes Gains Momentum in Indonesia
Foray of Quadricycle Microcars in Israel
Small Engine Compact Cars to Witness Robust Demand
Convergence
A Highlighting Feature
Technologies Evolve to Revolutionize Driving Experience
In-Car Internet Connectivity
The Next Mega Trend
Marked Shifts in Automotive Value Chains
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
History and Evolution
Endearing Benefits of Microcars
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Mini Unveils Electric Powered Concept
BYD to Launch Small Electric Vehicles for Rural Markets
Mahindra Unveils 'e2oPlus'
Honda and Kabuku Launch New Micro Car
Mahindra Launches e2o Electric Car in the UK
Micro Mobility Systems Unveils Prototype of Electric Microlino
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Suzuki Stops Sales of Celerio in Australia
Mercedes Benz to Move to All Electric Propulsion for Smart in the US
Siparex Acquires Majority Stake in Ligier
PSA Peugeot Citron Changes Name to Groupe PSA
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
US Automotive Market Overview
SUVs Rule the Roost
Micro Electric Cars Gain Prominence
New Car Models to Drive the Micro Segment
New CAF Standards to Drive Innovative Solutions
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
2. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Toyota Dominates the Japanese Automotive Market
Government Initiatives to Propel Microcar Segment
Leading Players in Mini Car Market
Product Launch
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
European Automotive Market
An Overview
A Unique Market Leaning Towards Hatchbacks and Diesel
Quadricycles Dominate the Market
Need for Businesses to Embrace Microcars
Top Cities for Microcars
Solar Electric Microcar
A New Development
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
4. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
China
Overview of Chinese Automotive Market
Key Statistics:
Chinese Growth Cools Down but Still Growing at a Healthy Rate
Mini Electric Cars Gaining Prominence
India
Pollution and Traffic Congestion Fuels Growth of Micro Cars in India
India
A Promising Market for Small Cars
Japanese Players Dominate the Southeast Asian Automotive Market
Key Statistical Findings:
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 36)
- The United States (5)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (16)
- France (5)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (5)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vw6spf/global_microcars?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article