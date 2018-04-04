Global Microfluidics Market 2018-2023 - Entry of New Players and Launch of New and Advanced Products

The global microfluidics market is projected to reach USD 27.91 Billion by 2023 from USD 10.06 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 22.6%

This report analyzes the microfluidics market by application, component, material, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into in vitro diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life science research, drug delivery, and laboratory testing. By application, in vitro diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017.

High prevalence of infectious and lifestyle diseases, relatively lower turnaround times exhibited by POC testing and clinical diagnostics compared to central lab testing methods, rapid rise in aging population, and the introduction of technologically advanced products are some of the key factors attributed to the large share of this market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for point-of-care testing due to the rising incidence of chronic infectious diseases, fast returns on investment on the purchase of equipment integrated with microfluidic technology, faster testing and improved portability through microfluidic chip miniaturization, and entry of new players with innovative microfluidics technology & launch of new and advanced products embedded with microfluidics technology are some of the major factors attributed to the growth of the microfluidics market during the forecast period. However, there are certain challenges in incorporating the microfluidics technology into existing workflows. This coupled with the presence of complex and time-consuming regulatory standards are the factors restraining the growth of this market up to some extent.



By type, the microfluidics component market is segmented into microfluidic chips, microfluidic sensors, micropumps, microneedles, and others. The microfluidic chip segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. High demand for POC testing, rising use of personalized medicine, rise in drug discovery and life science research, and high demand for high-speed diagnostics are responsible for the large share of this market.



By material, the microfluidic component market is segmented into polymer-based microfluidics, glass-based microfluidics, silicone-based microfluidics, and other material-based microfluidics. The polymer-based microfluidics accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to its greater preference for polymers as a substrate in microfluidic devices among manufacturers.



Microfluidics Market



Geographically, the global microfluidics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest share of this market in 2017. Compared to Europe and Asia Pacific, North America has various additional advantages such as investment initiatives by the government and presence of high-quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research.



The rising healthcare and R&D expenditure is one of the key factors driving the growth of the microfluidics market in North America. However, North America is highly regulated with stringent and time-consuming approval processes that are expected to inhibit the growth of the microfluidics market in North America.



