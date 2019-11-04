Global Microgrid Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microgrid Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types (Grid Connected, Remote/ Island), By Applications (Commercial & Residential, Government & Education, Industrial & Utility, Military & Others, By Regions, By Key Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microgrid Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-25.

Global Microgrid Market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years owing to the ongoing shift from conventional power stations towards distributed energy. Rising demand for uninterrupted power supply and resilient power infrastructure has paved the way for the growth of the microgrid market globally. Also, microgrids use the renewable energy mix for power generation, that would help the governments and enterprises across the globe to achieve the target to reduce global carbon footprint.

Governments across several countries are actively working towards higher adoption of microgrids for power generation. Several initiatives have been taken by various governments such as Smart Power Infrastructure Demonstration for Energy Reliability and Security (SPIDERS) program has augmented the large-scale deployment of microgrids in the USA military sector and the Clean Power Plan would further strengthen the deployment of microgrids in the USA.



In China and India, the respective governments have given emphasis to the adoption of microgrids for electricity generation with the launch of programs such as China's Thirteenth Five Year Plan for Electricity Development and National Smart Grid Mission of India.

One of the major benefits of microgrids is the reduction in energy loss due to the long distance transmission of electricity as power is generated locally. As a result, the demand for microgrids is increasing across several segments. Healthcare application segment is expected to grow at a faster rate over the coming years on account of the requirement of uninterrupted power supply for critical life support systems and equipment.

Some of the key players in the global microgrid market are General Electric, ABB, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Exelon Corporation and Eaton.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Global Microgrid Market Overview

3.1 Global Microgrid Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

3.2 Global Microgrid Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2018 & 2025F)

3.3 Global Microgrid Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Global Microgrid Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4. Global Microgrid Market Dynamics

4.1 Global Microgrid Market Drivers

4.2 Global Microgrid Market Restraints



5. Global Microgrid Market Trends



6. Asia Pacific Microgrid Market Overview

6.1 Asia Pacific Microgrid Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2 Asia Pacific Microgrid Market Revenue Share, By Countries (2018 & 2025F)

6.3 China Microgrid Market Overview

6.3.1 China Microgrid Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3.2 China Microgrid Market Revenue Share, By Types (2018 & 2025F)

6.3.3 China Microgrid Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

6.3.4 China Microgrid Market Overview, By Types

6.3.4.1 China Microgrid Market Revenues, By Gird Connected Type (2015-2025F)

6.3.4.2 China Microgrid Market Revenues, By Remote/ Island Type (2015-2025F)

6.3.5 China Microgrid Market Overview, By Applications

6.3.5.1 China Microgrid Market Revenues, By Commercial & Residential Application (2015-2025F)

6.3.5.2 China Microgrid Market Revenues, By Government & Education Application (2015-2025F)

6.3.5.3 China Microgrid Market Revenues, By Industrial & Utility Application (2015-2025F)

6.3.5.4 China Microgrid Market Revenues, By Military Application (2015-2025F)

6.3.5.5 China Microgrid Market Revenues, By Other Applications (2015-2025F)

6.3.6 China Microgrid Market - Key Performance Indicators

6.3.7 China Microgrid Market Opportunity Assessment

6.3.7.1 China Microgrid Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2025F)

6.4 Japan Microgrid Market Overview

6.5 India Microgrid Market Overview

6.6 Australia Microgrid Market Overview

6.7 Indonesia Microgrid Market Overview

6.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Microgrid Market Overview



7. North America Microgrid Market Overview

7.1North America Microgrid Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.2 North America Microgrid Market Revenue Share, By Countries (2018 & 2025F)



8. Latin America Microgrid Market Overview

8.1 Latin America Microgrid Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

8.2 Latin America Microgrid Market Revenue Share, By Countries (2018 & 2025F)



9. Europe Microgrid Market Overview

9.1 Europe Microgrid Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

9.2 Europe Microgrid Market Revenue Share, By Countries (2018 & 2025F)



10. Middle East & Africa Microgrid Market Overview

10.1 Middle East & Africa Microgrid Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Microgrid Market Revenue Share, By Countries (2018 & 2025F)



11. Global Microgrid Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Global Microgrid Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operational & Technical Parameters

11.2 Global Microgrid Market Revenue Share, By Companies (2018)



12. Company Profiles



13. Key Strategic Recommendations



