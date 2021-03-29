Global Microinsurance Market Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts, 2015-2018 & 2020-2026 with 2019 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microinsurance Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microinsurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% during 2020-2026.

The global microinsurance market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global microinsurance market by segmenting the market based on product type, provider, model type and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

As an aspect of microfinance, the coverage provided to low income households with restricted access to income and low value assets is microinsurance. By formulating a personalised package with low premiums, it supports people belonging to the financially poorer segment of society and offers coverage for sickness, accident, disability and death. It also tackles various property threats against crops, livestock and burning.



Market Drivers

Micro Insurance is Affordable and has Transparent Dynamics

Safeguard Against Exorbitant Medical Bills

Preference amongst Individuals in Higher Income Segments

Microinsurance Products tend to be Much Less Costly than Traditional Products

Market Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2019

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Objective of the Study

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings

1.2 Report's Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews

1.3.4 Assumptions



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Microinsurance Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges



4. Global Microinsurance Market Analysis

4.1 Market Portraiture

4.2 Market by Product Type

4.3 Market by Provider

4.4 Market by Model Type

4.5 Market by Region

4.6 Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Microinsurance Market by Product Type

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Property Insurance

5.3 Health Insurance

5.4 Life Insurance

5.5 Index Insurance

5.6 Accidental Death and Disability Insurance

5.7 Others



6. Global Microinsurance Market by Provider

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)

6.3 Microinsurance through Aid/Government Support



7. Global Microinsurance Market by Model Type

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Partner Agent Model

7.3 Full-Service Model

7.4 Provider Driven Model

7.5 Community-Based/Mutual Model

7.6 Others



8. Global Microinsurance Market by Region

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Netherlands

8.2.7 Russia

8.2.8 Rest of the Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 United States

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Indonesia

8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Mexico

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 Turkey

8.6.3 United Arab Emirates

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Scenario

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Albaraka

12.2.2 Amhara Credit and Savings Institution

12.2.3 ASA.

12.2.4 Banco do Nordeste

12.2.5 Bandhan Financial Services

12.2.6 FundaciOn de la Mujer



