Global Microporous Insulation Market Report 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microporous Insulation - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microporous Insulation market accounted for $119.30 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $213.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing preference of light weighted insulating materials over traditional materials, stringent energy consumption and insulation standards and rapid growth of the end-use industries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of manufacturing may restrict the market growth.

Microporous insulation material is fully inorganic which makes it non-combustible and suitable for passive fire protection applications. Microporous insulation material provides best energy conservation and alumina based microporous insulation material which provides advanced insulation with ultra-low thermal conductivity.

By Product, Rigid boards & panels segment has a growing prominence/importance due to its extremely low thermal conductivity and high thermal stability. The rigid foam board provides a layer of protection against moisture. By geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rising awareness to conserve energy and growth in demand from aerospace & defense sector in the region.

5 Global Microporous Insulation Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Feeder Bowl Kits

5.3 Flexible Panels

5.4 Rigid Boards and Panels

5.5 Vacuum Insulated Panels

5.5.1 Moldable Parts

5.5.2 Machined Parts

5.5.3 Pourable Products



6 Global Microporous Insulation Market, By Grade

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silica based

6.3 Alumina based



7 Global Microporous Insulation Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermal Management

7.3 Piping Insulation

7.4 Kiln and Industrial Furnace Insulation Lining

7.5 Fuel Cell and Power Plan Insulation

7.6 Fire Proofing

7.7 Emission Control



8 Global Microporous Insulation Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.1 Transportation

8.2.2 Petrochemical

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Glass

8.3.2 Non-Ferrous Metal

8.3.3 Ceramic

8.3.4 Iron & Steel

8.3.5 Cement

8.4 Energy & Power

8.4.1 Fuel Cells

8.4.2 Conventional Power Generation

8.4.3 Nuclear Power Generation

8.5 Aerospace & Defense

8.5.1 Naval & Sea

8.5.2 Army Munition

8.5.3 Aerospace

8.6 Other End Users

8.6.1 Consumer Appliances

8.6.2 Automotive

8.6.3 Mining

8.6.4 Manufacturing Industry



9 Global Microporous Insulation Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Advanced Ceramics Corp.

11.2 Elmelin

11.3 Guangzhou Huineng Environmental Protection Materials Co. (SILTHERM)

11.4 Isoleika S. Coop.

11.5 Johns Manville

11.6 Kingspan Group Plc

11.7 Kyungdong One Co., Ltd.

11.8 Laizhou Mingguang thermal Insulation Material Co. Ltd.

11.9 Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

11.10 Morgan Advanced Materials

11.11 NICHIAS Corporation

11.12 Promat International

11.13 Thermodyne

11.14 Unicorn Insulations

11.15 Unifrax



